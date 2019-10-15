According to a new rumor, DJI plans to announce the new Mavic 3 drone by January 2020 with a launch potentially by the end of January. The new version should still come in two models, the Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Zoom. The new drone promises to feature improved video quality, the ability to return home without GPS, and a system called AirSense that alerts drone pilots of potential collision risks.

Rumored Specs:

OcuSync 3.0

Hasselblad HNCS Technology

Active Track 3.0

AirSense

Return Home without GPS

Online, some are saying that this is not much of an upgrade, while others are hailing it simply for the improved camera and non-gps reliant return home feature. Me, i’m on the fence and not sure what I think about this new guy. What about you? Have any thoughts on this drone? do you have an existing DJI Mavic? Is there anything on your wishlist you’d like to see that isn’t included in this “rumor?” Let us know in the comments below.

