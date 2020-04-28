It’s been rumored for a while now, but the DJI Mavic Air 2 has finally officially been announced and it’s got quite a few updates and enhancements from its predecessor! Boasting a 48-megapixel camera that can shoot 8K timelapse, 4K video at 60fps, HDR video, and has a max flight time of 34-minutes! These updates clearly make this drone feel and look less like a toy, and more like a professionals secret weapon.

All of this info makes this version a massive update to the original Mavic Air, seeing as the 4K video alone is bumped up to 120Mbs, giving it a 20% increase in the amount of data you can capture in your videos. Have a look at the official intro video from DJI and a First Look video from B&H below.

Introducing the Mavic Air 2 from DJI

First Look from B&H

DJI is boasting 8K resolution hyperlapse capability, but we won’t know exactly how good the footage from the wild will look until we get to see from some hands-on reviews, but regardless it sounds pretty promising since no matter how it looks, it’ll be an incredible improvement over the original Mavic Air. Additionally, this drone comes with obstacle avoidance sensors to help detect how far it is from the ground and objects in your flight path. Paired with the Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems will help the drone automatically adjust its path to fly around obstacles instead of just stopping like previous generations.

Technical Specifications of the DJI Mavic Air 2

Maximum Horizontal Speed 43 mph / 19 m/s (S-Mode) 26.8 mph / 12 m/s (P-Mode) 11.2 mph / 5 m/s (T-Mode)

Maximum Ascent Speed 9 mph / 4 m/s

Maximum Descent Speed 11.2 mph / 5 m/s

Flight Ceiling 3.11 Miles / 5000 m

Maximum Flight Time 34 Minutes

Maximum Hover Time 33 Minutes

Maximum Tilt Angle 35°

Maximum Operating Distance 6.21 Miles / 10 km at 2.4 G

Controller Connectivity 1 x Micro-USB 1 x USB Type-C 1 x Lightning

Sensor 1/2″ CMOS

Effective Pixels 48 MP

Focal Length 24mm (35mm Equivalent)

Lens Field of View 84°

Aperture f/2.8

Minimum Focusing Distance 3.3′ / 1.0 m

Photo ISO Range 100 to 3200 (Auto) 100 to 6400 (Manual)

Video ISO Range 100 to 6400

Photo Resolution 4:3: 8000 x 6000

Photo Format JPEG, DNG

Video Format 3840 x 2160p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (MP4/MOV via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, MPEG-4) 2688 x 1512p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (MP4/MOV via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, MPEG-4) 1920 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60/120/240 fps (MP4/MOV via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, MPEG-4)

Recording Media SD (up to 256 GB)

Photo Modes Auto-Exposure Bracketing (AEB), Burst Shooting, Interval, Single Shot

Battery Chemistry Lithium-Ion Polymer (LiPo)

Capacity 3500 mAh / 40.42 Wh

Weight 6.98 oz / 198 g

Number of Rotors 4

Operating Temperature 32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C

Diagonal Size 11.9″ / 302 mm

Overall Dimensions 3.8 x 3.3 x 7.1″ / 97.0 x 84.0 x 180.0 mm (Folded) 10.0 x 3.0 x 7.2″ / 253.0 x 77.0 x 183.0 mm (Unfolded)

Weight 1.25 lb / 570 g

Price – $799 – Adorama | B&H

No matter how you look at it, the Mavic Air 2 is a fantastic update to the Mavic lineup, providing a massive increase in features and capabilities while keeping it at the same price point as it’s predecessor ($799). Making it an ideal purchase for your toolkit since it’s in a nearly perfect spot for price vs performance! The Mavic Air 2 drone is on sale today in China, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the rest of the world has to pre-order and wait until a projected ship date of mid to late May. We’ll keep you updated with any changes (if any) that arise, until then, what are your thoughts on this drone? Have you used or tested the original Mavic Air? Have any questions or want to see this reviewed at SLR Lounge? Let us know in the comments below.

