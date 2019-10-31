DJI has just announced the their newest, lightest, and most affordable drone ever, the DJI Mavic Mini. The new Mavic Mini weighs only 249 grams (.5 lb) and is relatively affordable at $399. It’s also about as big as a smart phone, seriously! Additionally, it features a 12MP camera that can record video up to 2.7k at 30fps or 1080p at 60 fps. And it can fly for up to 30 minutes and features a 3-axis mechanical gimbal.

Specs:

Weight: 249 grams

Dimensions: Folded: 140×82×57 mm (L×W×H), Unfolded: 160×202×55 mm (L×W×H), Unfolded (with propellers): 245×290×55 mm (L×W×H)

Max flight time: 30 minutes (measured while flying at 14 kph in windless conditions)

GNSS: GPS+GLONASS

Stabilization: 3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)

Video resolution: 2.7 K

Image sensor: 1/2.3” CMOS, Effective Pixels: 12 MP

The new Mavic Mini is an incredible little drone. Weighing about half a pound (249g), the Mavic Mini will fall just under the federal weight requirement (250 g) for registration, meaning that you can buy the Mavic Mini and use it right away with no issues. The size and weight will make it the perfect drone to bring whether you’re traveling and just trying to keep your backpack light. It’s also impressive that DJI was able to pack so many features (3 axis stabilization, 2.7k video, etc.) into such a small package. But it’s the cost, at $399, that will make this drone more accessible for photographers and amateur video creators.

