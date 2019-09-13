There’s been a bit of a scandal in the Extreme Weather Photography world over the past few days. Photographer Jason Weingart recently wrote an article accusing digital artist Brent Shavnore of knowingly stealing his images. In the article, Weingart calls Shavnore a “thief, poser, coward, and a liar.” Shavnore has come out saying that the whole issue is really just a big misunderstanding. He says Weingart is just being “childish.”

Photo Theft in the Photography Community

Brent Shavnore is an incredible digital artist who has been picking up traction for a while now. He creates these wonderfully fantastical scenes using composited images of extreme weather, cityscapes, and other exotic locations in Photoshop. So far on his Instagram, he has 130k followers and counting.

Jason Weingart is an extreme weather and landscape photographer, and recently, he discovered that quite a few of his images had been used by Shavnore without his permission! Shavnore had been taking his images over the years and using them in his composites.

It wasn’t long after Weingart’s discovery that he issued a takedown request via Instagram. That’s when he received this email from Shavnore:

“I would first like to apologize for the mis-understanding. I buy all of my images from Shutterstock and Adobe Stock and have licenses for everything I blend together – if you did not authorize your work on Shutterstock or Adobe Stock please let me know which ones are yours so I can notify them and remove them from my page.”

Before this, their conversations have been amicable, but still, Weinart knew something wasn’t adding up. Going through Shavnore’s photo composites, Weingart found 11 instances of his images being used in Shavnore’s art, even some for sale on Fine Art America and one image in particular on Snopes that had been credited to Shavnore.

On Weingart’s blog, he wrote, “Just to be safe, I searched every thunderstorm image on Adobe Stock and Shutterstock, but found no instances of my work posted for sale on the sites he suggested he purchased them from. Honestly, I didn’t expect to. His story reeked of BS, but best to be certain.”

[Related Reading: YouTuber Thinks Photographers Are ‘Malicious’ | Gets Sued For Photo Theft]

Without pause, Weingart sent another email to Shavnore asking for proof that these images he was using had actually been licensed as Shavnore claimed.

Shavnore left Weingart with no response, so Weingart took the matter into his own hands and sent Shavnore an invoice of $9,222.50 for the unauthorized commercial use of 3 images used a total of 11 times. He then drafted the blog post heard ‘round the photography community and reached out to Shavnore one last time to speak his piece. Again… no response. So Weingart published his post, calling Shavnore “a thief, poser, coward, and a liar,” and saying his work “is pure trash that preys on ignorance.”

PetaPixel reached out to Shavnore for comments, and he responded within 30 minutes. Shavnore’s claim is that this is all just one giant misunderstanding. He even went as far as to say Weingart is just “playing childish games on social media.” In his email to Petapixel, he said that before he had the funds to use Shutterstock and Adobe Stock, he used Pixabay, where he originally pulled Weingart’s images from.

“I was not sure what photos he was referring to at first—as everything I have been blending together is stock photography from Shutterstock (which I have hundreds of licenses for) so I assumed it was one of my Shutterstock composites. Looking back at the photos he is referring to, I believe they were from Pixabay a few years ago.”

Shavnore said that when he first started blending photos, he would make sure that he got them from free stock photography websites like Pixabay. It was until recently, when he actually started gaining a following with them, that he moved from free stock photos to paid ones. Shavnore said, “The problem with the free sites is people upload work that is not theirs and pass it off as being royalty-free and you run into problems like this.”

[Related Reading: What Do You Do When Your Photos Get Stolen? | Candid Chats]

Shavnore is known for using stock photos. He’s even made a tutorial video explaining his process:

“I respect photographers’ rights and would never steal something intentionally. As soon as he identified the photos, they were removed and I apologized for the miscommunication,” he told PetaPixel. “Mr. Jason and his friends are currently going through my friends list sending messages to all of my friends spreading the false news – which in my mind is pretty immature and harassment. If he feels there is a legal situation, then the best way to handle this is going to be through an attorney, not playing childish games on social media.”

Weingart has made it known that he isn’t afraid to explore his legal options, and it’s becoming ever more apparent that he might have to since he hasn’t heard back from Shavnore after multiple attempts.

Weingart says, “I just spoke with my legal counsel and they are exploring the possibility of taking Brent to court. It basically comes down to if we think we would actually see any damages but it’s also a matter of showing this kind of thing will not be allowed to happen.”

Who Takes The Blame?

Look, this could have been an honest mistake on Shavnore’s part, but maybe it’s not. Maybe Weingart is right in calling Shavnore out. But it does raise a couple of questions.

First off, does Shavnor’s use of these images even qualify as infringement or will they be considered fair use if brought to the courts? And if Shavnore actually used a free stock image website like Pixabay or Unsplash to download these images, should he be held responsible for not double-checking the source, or Pixabay for letting the images onto their site? And if they were on Pixabay, what about the user who posted them in the first place?

Since the story first broke on Weingart’s blog, three more photographers have come out against Shavnore claiming to have had images stolen by him for his composites. Mike Olbinski, John Sirlin, and Brendan Gully all say they have proof of theft. It’s not looking good for Brent Shavnore.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

*Story and Images shared with permission from Jason Weingart