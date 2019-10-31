In a recent twist, Nikon has had to suspend, (temporarily), it’s pre-orders for the $7,997 58mm f/0.95 Noct S lens because too many people wanted to buy it! Crazy right? When most people balked at this lens, it seems there was just that, a WHOLE lot of talk. Anyway, due to this insane demand that they weren’t expecting, Nikon had to put a suspension on the pre-orders until they can start to catch up on the demand.

[Related Reading: Nikon Z50, Three New Lenses, And A Controversial Battery Grip Announced Today!]

Posted on their Japanese website here, Nikon issued a statement and apology for the current supply vs demand situation they’ve found themselves in. We’ve translated it (roughly) and included below;

Apology for temporary suspension of orders for large-diameter standard single focus manual focus lens “NIKKOR Z 58mm f / 0.95 S Noct” Thank you for your continued patronage of Nikon products. “NIKKOR Z 58mm f / 0.95 S Noct” started accepting orders on October 12, but it is expected that it will take a considerable amount of time to deliver the product because we received many orders exceeding expectations. Therefore, we decided to suspend the order. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers who are considering purchasing.

Currently, we are working to resume orders, but the number of production of these products is limited due to the need for advanced manufacturing technology, and it may take time to resume orders.

We will inform you again when it is time to resume orders. We will do our best to deliver it as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.

[Related Reading: Get a First Look at the Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct Lens]

Sadly, we don’t have the information on exactly how many lenses were ordered and how many were expected to be originally produced from Nikon, but it’s clear that even Nikon didn’t expect this lens to be as popular and exciting as it clearly is! I know that here in the studio we’re all insanely anxious to get hands on with it for a review, let alone dreaming about owning it for our own personal kits!

So tell us, did you order one of these lenses or try to? Were you surprised by the backorder? Are you at least intrigued by it? Let us know in the comments below.

Check Pricing & Availability of the Nikon 58mm f/0.95 S Noct Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon