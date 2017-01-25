Dear Adobe, Please Fix Lightroom
Dear Adobe,
First, let me start with “I love you”. You have been one of my best friends and partners for nearly the past decade of my life. When I think of all your beautiful application splashes and wonderful tools that allow me to be a creative, I am ecstatic. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say I think about your curvaceous béziers all day long.
That being said, our marriage has a serious problem. Actually, you might remember this problem, because I’ve been talking about it for quite a while:
You’ve slowed down.
With every new wonderful feature over the years, you’ve gotten just a little bit slower. You don’t remember me speaking about this? Do you remember way back in 2012 when I wrote to you about my speed and optimization wish list? I just had a few simple requests to improve CPU and RAM utilization, yet you just ignored me.
Or how about when we taught photographers module hacks way back on LR4 to disable unnecessary modules from even loading? We’ve even shown users how to use Smart Previews to edit by manually disconnecting folders before you allowed us to do it officially.
All along the way we’ve built $4,000 and $5,000 machines just to figure out the ideal computer configurations for running Lightroom efficiently. In fact, that process led us to one simple conclusion: The only thing that really mattered, in the end, was clock speed.
We’ve done everything we possibly could to keep this marriage alive, including testing out whether an open marriage between Mac and Windows would be better for overall efficiency in our Mac vs PC testing.
In the end, no matter the operating system, you remain painfully slow. In fact, as I write you this letter, here’s what I am staring at from my $5,000 computer:
You know for a while now that we have been seeing other people. We have been teaching people how to use Photo Mechanic to review and cull.
If you don’t get help, if you don’t do something, I’m afraid this marriage is going to fail. Capture One doesn’t have the most attractive and efficient user layout, but its tools are quite beautiful and at least she doesn’t require me to purchase $5,000 computers every couple of years.
Yours truly,
– Post Production Pye
Readers, if you are struggling with Lightroom performance, please comment below and share this article on Social Media! Let’s wake Adobe up together!
Painfully slow!! It takes me so much longer than it should to do even minor editing! I get so frustrated with it.
Yeah Lightroom you kind of suck! Your a pain in my ass but I still love you. However capture one is flirting with me a bit. Wandering eyes!
Well said and right on! I’ve been using CO 10 and On1 Raw instead (the latter not ready for prime time yet) and others as Lightroom has become quite tedious even on my Mac Pro 32gb RAM, six Xeon core powerhouse. Adope needs to get with the program (pun intended)!
Like most people my machine is rock solid, SSDs, 8 core, 32GB Ram and etc… nothing helps to speed it up. I am to the point that even clicking around the interface its lagging and takes few seconds to refresh the screen. WTF, how many millions did Adobe cash out in profit just from Lightroom? WTF WTF WTF… come on…. really? And no engineers in the world can improve the performance and optimize it to work smooth…
The only thing making me stay with Lightroom is the catalog module. It’s all painfully slow, but it’s still the best way for me to manage my pictures. It literally takes hours to import as DNG files – that’s my standard picture storage format, but the performance is dire.
Beautiful said Pye, LR is getting a bigger struggle with every update. I’ve recently moved a part of my workflow to Capture One because LR couldn’t keep up with daily demands of professional photographers. The more I’m thinking about it, it seems that Adobe doesn’t care about professionals and just want to make money on every user they can get. Like you are suggesting to move your whole workflow to another software like Capture One is also what I’m thinking about if Adobe doesn’t fix this matter very quick. I really like LR, but if it isn’t growing with the demanding market and my business, I have to look to other alternatives…..
Ditto. Lightroom is a pain in the ass now
The divorce has already happened and Capture One already has my love. For image quality alone but I never have to wait for loading.
Adobe. PLEASE! Fix this… :(
I moved to a Capture One/Photoshop workflow a few months ago. I can’t see a return to Lightroom in the near future and am hardly touching Photoshop. The tools in Capture One are beautiful and easy to use once you get used to the different workflow.
No doubt it’s slow, but slowest when backing-up the catalog. Did you try creating a new catalog? I use a Macbook Pro for studio work, and an iMac for my main workstation. On my Macbook, I create a new catalog for each photoshoot. Speed is acceptable.
The amount of nearly unsurmountable list of problems with Lightroom has cost me needing to reshoot a session because of error messages and Lightroom damaging not only one of my session’s nef files but over eight different sessions’ catalogs would become corrupt and images unreadable and corrupt.
I had to redo all of my work countless times and wasted pissibly a full week of my time this past Fall season.
Needless to say that these slow loading and other problems have been going on for years now and it is deplorable that you are not rewriting Lightroom from scratch.
Wake up and smell the roses. If you don’t I’m dumping you.
I agree 100% in slow response time. However, I don’t ever see a reason it would destroy files that would require a re-shoot. Since the originals are on the card. But maybe it’s my workflow that’s different. When importing from card Lightroom should “SLOWLY” COPY the files from the disk. Any damage would most likely be caused by the hardware or o/s. I could be very wrong.
Yes, Agreed 100% Brand new custom built machine 6 months ago. IT looked promising at first, but now it’s back to the same old tricks.
Adobe….You need an intervention
First off thank you Adobe for creating Lightroom but since it’s creation it’s always been painfully slow. Aperture was and still is way faster but Apple stopped supporting it which is a shame because if they kept making new versions it would probably push you to make Lightroom better/faster. My biggest complaint is having to switch back and forth between Library and Develope module. Just merge the two already! And all the other crap get rid of it. None of us professionals need maps and facial recognition. We need a fast program for importing, renaming, tagging, culling, editing, and exporting that’s it. Please listen to your users we use your software just about everyday for hours and hours.
I have loved Lightroom for a very very long time, but alas, I too and writing this whist watching the ‘loading’ spinny circle of death on my screen. Please…Say something…I’m giving up on you…
Adobe, you need to stop coding over a zillion abstraction layers. You need to make your software multi-thread so we can use our multi-core processors to speed you up. You need to gut everything underneath the UI and write it all in C++ and stop using whatever libraries you’ve been patching since 1998. It’s been over 20 years, Adobe! You can definitely do better now that I’m paying you $120 a year! If the Affinity suite gets a sorting and keywording persona to replace the LR Library module, you’re toast! Once we switch to the whole Affinity suite at a cost of $60-80 until the next major version instead of $120/year, you’re gonna have to get creatively sweet to get photographers back to Creative Cloud!
How is Affinty’s speed in processing?
Exactly, I am running a dual Xeon core system with 16 cores and 32 threads and 96gb ram and yet it only uses 1 core at a time when I use LR.
You hit the nail on the HEAD!!! Our studio also had been using LR for the past 10 years and yes great improvement has been accomplished but for the love of God, with all the resources Adobe has why can’t they get a simple database program to work fast. I’m ready to jump ship in our studio!
I’m also one who is contemplating leaving Lightroom. I’ve been using it for 8 years, and just upgraded to CC back in September for the Canon 5D MIV compatibility, but the lag is becoming a burden on my workflow. I’m currently editing one wedding through there, and converting other projects to DNGs to edit on my older version of Lightroom since it’s much faster. Adobe- if this problem is not fixed in the coming months, I will cancel my subscription.
With each year, I had indeed been contemplating Capture One. Lightroom’s crawling speed is ridiculous. It’s rare that it’s fast, and even then, an hour into editing, and it crawls inexplicably. Grass is starting to turn brown…
YES Please fix LR
Hearing you Pye, my iMac is basically unusable and I pretty much do all my editing on my MacBook Pro and LR5!
I’ve never been able to figure out why viewing a f*cking JPG in LR takes so much time. Like, an actual amount of time that I can perceive. Especially when the logic is that it creates JPG’s in order to speed up workflow/viewing.
Very much this. I love Lightroom, but I can’t stand how sluggish it is. Building smart previews helps, but it shouldn’t have to come to tricks and workarounds to comfortably use a software package.
I thought it was my computer, which is actually a very powerful computer and only a year and a half old.. was actually starting to look online to buy a new very expensive PC. I am pretty sure Lightroom has gotten even slower
I enjoy the concept of using a tool that requires me to slow down my shooting, pace out the moment in my mind before I commit to pushing the little button that captures that single fragment of time as an expression of my feelings, my connection with that which surrounds me.
I much less enjoy the same feeling when I need to catalogue and convert those files into a modern medium of instant news shoved over an internet connection capable of vacuuming the entire contents of a public library in seconds, into a laptop so fast it would shame most fighter jets . Speed and efficiency has a very important place, it leaves us more time to pause over the things that encourage us to grow our art.
YES! PLEASE ADOBE! I love Adobe, but LR is just way behind the rest of your software… Slow, and the panels are a drag. Let me customize my work space like I can in all the other Adobe products!
Yes, lately LR is getting slower and slower !
Oh God, yes! It’s so slow I gave it a badge of The Worst Written Software Ever… And it gets even worse, when you’re playing with X-Trans RAW files (Fuji X system) I’m really looking to others, just because of performance… I can run smoothly every modern game in 1080p, but 16Mpix RAW renders in looong seconds… seriously?!
Yes, Yes, Yes!I have a custom built computer with massive Solid state drives and LR is still slow as molasses for me. CC will freeze up on me and really stretches out my processing time. It is beyond frustrating. I have a love hate relationship with Adobe! Thanks so much Pye for your letter, and being a voice for us!
I actually find it very funny, waiting the same time for Lightroom to load an image, on my 8-core 4.8Ghz OC, 16G RAM, with 3 SSDs for caching and fast HDDs for storage machine, and my 400$ i3 laptop I use for school.
Of course the difference is obvious whenever I have a big catalog, or open up photoshop, or I have to cull and edit around 800 photos, and certainly during export.
But still when opening up just a 30 or 50 image folder, the difference in lag, is virtually none.
And as a student of Software Engineering, I believe the main problem must have to do with optimization, and Lightroom probably has none.
I truly believe it’s a huge mess.
Longtime SW developer here, and all I can say is amen! The problem has to be that they’re using bloated APIs and way too many abstraction layers in their code. They need to have their developers curl up with some nice C++ and write brand new libraries that scream like motorcycles rather than flow like glaciers.
can’t stand Lightroom – the interface – the folders – I use ACR until I have the time to fully migrate to Capture One
I agree so much with this article. Pretttty Pleasseee, Adobe, kindly get your shit together with LR.
I’m with you, buddy!
I hear many good things about capture one, but lightroom gets the job done for me I love the simplicity and workflow that it offers , how ever the overall performance is a drag.. I have tried too make new catalogs for every session I make, and that helped… a bit. Adobe please look in to this !
Palettes please. No more panels. I’m sick of an interface that I can’t customize like the rest of Adobe’s products (on top of the mismanagement of memory and system resources).
The panel system is barrier to access. I need to be able to see every slider I use wherever I want. We have multi-monitor setups for palette placement, so let us use them!
Not so bad, it allows me to catch up on my inbox, twitter and facebook notifications between image loads.
Lightroom has survived through wide adoption, but the failure to address the key issues are no longer acceptable, and their user base is exhausted. If the world right now can teach us anything is that change is in the wind and complacency has no place. Lightroom must be brought up to speed.
That’s a way of saying it! Maybe we can get Affinity to create a Library persona for their suite and populism can reign throughout the photography world lol!
YES!!!! I’m to the point now where I create an new catalog for every new job to keep the speed acceptable, at least initially… once I’ve edited over 30 or so images it still gets ridiculously slow.
Actually, Serif IS creating a LR type program. But, it is a few years down the road. In fact, they plan to create programs that will completely cover the Adobe Suites