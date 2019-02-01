Deal Dash – Weekly Roundup for Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, And More

Welcome to our Deal Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, and rebates of the week on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software.

As February just started, it seems there are a lot of exciting deals as well as a few new camera releases to check out! The Leica M10-P and 50mm f/2 is now available. Sony has launched a Trade-In program with B&H Photo, some great instant savings on select Nikon lenses were just announced, and a whole line of new Panasonic Full Frame cameras and lenses will be shipping soon (pre-orders are now being accepted).

Other than that, the Nikon D850 is now in stock. (Finally! Read our full review here). Lastly, this is a great time to pick up any of these other great deals!

See all the details below.

New Round of Nikon Rebates – Starts Sunday Feb 3, 2019

Check out all of the Instant Rebates from $70 to $300 + 4% Rewards for select Nikon lenses on B&H Photo.

Click here for all the details.

Panasonic Officially Launches S1 Series Full-Frame Cameras

Check out the full press release and all the details on B&H Photo here. Quick Link for all the pre-orders here. Expected availability: Thu Apr 4

Coming Soon

Panasonic Lumix DC-S1 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)

$2,497.99 Available Pre – Order



Coming Soon

Panasonic Lumix DC-S1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-105mm Lens

$3,397.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic Lumix DC-S1R Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)

$3,697.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic Lumix DC-S1R Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-105mm Lens

$4,597.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic DMW-BGS1 Battery Grip<

$347.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro O.I.S. Lens

$1,297.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic Lumix S PRO 50mm f/1.4 Lens

$2,297.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic Lumix S PRO 70-200mm f/4 O.I.S. Lens

$1,697.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic DMW-BLJ31 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery (7.2V, 3100mAh

$87.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic DMW-BTC14 Battery Charger

$117.99 Available Pre – Order

Coming Soon

Panasonic DMW-EC6 Eyecup

$27.99 Available Pre – Order

Leica Announcement & Deals

Leica Camera is proud to announce two new special editions featuring the popular Safari aesthetic for the Leica M10-P camera body and the Leica Summicron-M 50 mm f/2 lens, each sold separately. The eye-catching special finish of olive green ‘Safari’ cameras from Leica have a long and storied tradition, dating back to the early years of the M-System.

The Leica M10-P Edition ‘Safari’ camera body is limited to 1,500 units worldwide and includes a carrying strap and SD/credit card holder in brandy-colored leather, available now. The Leica Summicron-M 50 mm f/2 Edition ‘Safari’ lens marks the very first time in Leica’s history that a Leica M-Lens will be offered in the legendary olive green finish. The lens is limited to 500 units worldwide, available in mid-February.

Check it out at B&H Photo;

Leica SPECIAL OFFERS

LEICA CL STARTER BUNDLE

Save $895 when you purchase the Leica CL Starter Bundle. The bundle features a Leica CL (black) and Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 ASPH. attractively priced at $3,195.

COMPLIMENTARY FILM WITH LEICA SOFORT PURCHASE

Purchase a new Leica SOFORT, and receive two complimentary single packs of color film, a combined value of $25.90.

TEST DRIVE PROGRAM

Take a Leica SL, CL or M10 for a spin for up to 24 hours. The Test Drive Program is complimentary and offered at participating Leica Stores, Boutiques and Dealers.

LEASE-TO-OWN: LEICA S OR SL

Stand out with the Leica SL or S (Typ 007). Special 1.9% commercial lease-to-own financing for 24 or 36 months on Leica SL or Leica S (Typ 007) body.

LEICA S TRADE-IN PROGRAM

Trade in a qualifying medium format camera with 40MP (or less) for $5,000 towards a new Leica S (Typ 007) or $6,000, if the camera has 41MP (or more).

LEICA SL TRADE-IN PROGRAM

Trade in a DSLR of any make in good working condition for $600 towards the purchase of a brand-new Leica SL (Typ 601), valued at $5,995.

New Sony Trade-in Program at B&H Photo – Starts Sunday 2/3

B&H announces three ways to save on new Sony gear. Cash in your old camera or lens for up to $500 trade-in bonus towards a selection of Sony products. Offer Ends March 30, 2019

There will be Instant savings of up too $500, Trade-in Bonus’ of up to $500, and Trade in Value for incredible savings!

Click here for all the details on B&H Photo

In addition, they are bringing back instant rebates of up to $500 on Cameras, Lenses, Camcorders & Accessories.

Click here for all the updated details on B&H Photo

PolarPro Announces new line of DJI Osmo Pocket Gear

New filters and Mounts for the DJI Osmo Pocket were just announced by PolarPro.

“It packs a big punch, now expand its capabilities. Take your Osmo Pocket content to the next level with the latest PolarPro Gear.”

See the entire collection on PolarPro.com and check out the rest of the PolarPro gear on B&H Photo.