Deal Dash | Savings And Rebates For Apple, Canon, Fuji And More
In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:
Apple
Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016, Space Gray) – $700 Off
Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016, Space Gray) – $500 Off
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro (Space Gray, Late 2016) – $300 Off
Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2017) – $200 Off
Canon
Bodies
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV – $200 Off
Canon 5D MIII – $500 Off
Lenses
Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $300.00 Off
Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens – $100 Off
Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens – $70 Off
Accessories
Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT – $100 Off
Fujifilm
This is the last week of the Fuji GFX Trade-In Deal. If you’ve been waiting to jump up to medium format, here is your chance.
Fujifilm X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 50-230mm Lenses and Grip Kit (Black) -$329 Off
Fujifilm X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera Dual Lens Bundle (Silver) – $329 Off
Stabilizers
Zhiyun-Tech Crane v2 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer – $100 Off
Manfrotto BeFree Compact Travel Carbon Fiber Tripod (Black) – $60 Off
Audio
Zoom H4nSP 4-Channel Handy Recorder (2015) – $40 Off
Zoom H1 Ultra-Portable Digital Audio Recorder (Blue) – $30 Off
Zoom H1 Ultra-Portable Recorder (Black) and Rode SmartLav Condenser Mic Kit – $20 Off
