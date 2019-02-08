Deal Dash – Musicbed Offers Free Song | Big Nikon and Sony Rebates | New Panasonic DC-S1R
This week, we have a few big announcements from companies like Panasonic and Leica, the continuation of Nikon rebates and Sony trade-ins, and a great offer by Musicbed.
Musicbed offers free song
For the month of February, Musicbed is giving filmmakers one free song to use in their reel. To claim, create a free account, find the song, select the ‘Reel’ project type and enter promo code REEL2019 during checkout. The license is valid in perpetuity for your reel, no questions asked, and the free song giveaway ends February 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Central Time).
Leica Announces 4 New Rangefinder Lenses
Leica has announced new limited edition lenses, available now for preorder.
- Leica Summicron-M 50mm f/2 Edition ‘Safari’ Lens
- Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH. Lens (Black-Chrome Edition)
- Leica Summaron-M 28mm f/5.6 Lens (Matte Black Paint)
- Leica Summilux-M 28mm f/1.4 ASPH. Lens (Silver Anodized)
Panasonic Announces New Full Frame Camera
Preorders are also available now for the new Panasonic Lumix DC-S1R Mirrorless Camera. The highly anticipated, 47.3MP Full-Frame camera hopes to make a splash in the professional photography world.
Miscellaneous offers
- HERO7 Black – $349 (Regular Price: $399)
- Intuos Creative Pen Tablet – $69.95 (Regular Price: $79.95)
- 2-Pack 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro for $99.90 – $26.91 with promo code BHDOF19 = $72.99
Huge Sony Trade-in Program Continues
Cash in your old camera or lens for up to $500 trade-in bonus towards a selection of Sony products. here will be Instant savings, Trade-in Bonus, and Trade in Value.
- Sony a7 II -$400 off, for a sale price of $998.
- Sony a7R III – $200 off, for a sale price of $2,998.
- Sony a7S II – $200 off, for a sale price of $2,198.
- Sony a9 – $500 off, for a sale price of $3,998.
Big Nikon Rebates Continue
These were mentioned last week, but here’s a reminder that Nikon is offering Instant Rebates from $70 to $300 + 4% Rewards for select Nikon lenses on B&H Photo.
Click here for all the details.
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED V – $2796.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR – $2396.95
- Nikon AF-S VR Micro-NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED – $896.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – $946.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4G – $446.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED – $1896.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G – $1596.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED – $1796.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR – $2296.95
- Nikon AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED – $1246.95
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G Lens – $1696.95
- Nikon Landscape & Macro 2 Lens Kit with 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6 and 40mm f/2.8 – $546.95
