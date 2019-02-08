Deal Dash – Musicbed Offers Free Song | Big Nikon and Sony Rebates | New Panasonic DC-S1R

Welcome to our Deal Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, rebates, and announcements of the week on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software.

This week, we have a few big announcements from companies like Panasonic and Leica, the continuation of Nikon rebates and Sony trade-ins, and a great offer by Musicbed.

Musicbed offers free song

For the month of February, Musicbed is giving filmmakers one free song to use in their reel. To claim, create a free account, find the song, select the ‘Reel’ project type and enter promo code REEL2019 during checkout. The license is valid in perpetuity for your reel, no questions asked, and the free song giveaway ends February 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Central Time).

Leica Announces 4 New Rangefinder Lenses

Leica has announced new limited edition lenses, available now for preorder.

Panasonic Announces New Full Frame Camera

Preorders are also available now for the new Panasonic Lumix DC-S1R Mirrorless Camera. The highly anticipated, 47.3MP Full-Frame camera hopes to make a splash in the professional photography world.

Miscellaneous offers

Huge Sony Trade-in Program Continues

Cash in your old camera or lens for up to $500 trade-in bonus towards a selection of Sony products. here will be Instant savings, Trade-in Bonus, and Trade in Value.

Big Nikon Rebates Continue

These were mentioned last week, but here’s a reminder that Nikon is offering Instant Rebates from $70 to $300 + 4% Rewards for select Nikon lenses on B&H Photo.

