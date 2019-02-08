Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Learn More!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

Deal Dash – Musicbed Offers Free Song | Big Nikon and Sony Rebates | New Panasonic DC-S1R

By Christopher Lin on February 8th 2019

Welcome to our Deal Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, rebates, and announcements of the week on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software.

This week, we have a few big announcements from companies like Panasonic and Leica, the continuation of Nikon rebates and Sony trade-ins, and a great offer by Musicbed.

Musicbed offers free song

For the month of February, Musicbed is giving filmmakers one free song to use in their reel.   To claim, create a free account, find the song, select the ‘Reel’ project type and enter promo code REEL2019 during checkout. The license is valid in perpetuity for your reel, no questions asked, and the free song giveaway ends February 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Central Time).

Leica Announces 4 New Rangefinder Lenses

Leica has announced new limited edition lenses, available now for preorder.

 

See The Full List Here.

Panasonic Announces New Full Frame Camera

Preorders are also available now for the new Panasonic Lumix DC-S1R Mirrorless Camera. The highly anticipated, 47.3MP Full-Frame camera hopes to make a splash in the professional photography world.

See it here.

Miscellaneous offers

Huge Sony Trade-in Program Continues

Cash in your old camera or lens for up to $500 trade-in bonus towards a selection of Sony products.   here will be Instant savings, Trade-in Bonus, and Trade in Value.

  • Sony a7 II -$400 off, for a sale price of $998.
  • Sony a7R III – $200 off, for a sale price of $2,998. 
  • Sony a7S II – $200 off, for a sale price of $2,198.
  • Sony a9 – $500 off, for a sale price of $3,998.

See the full list here.

Big Nikon Rebates Continue

These were mentioned last week, but here’s a reminder that Nikon is offering Instant Rebates from $70 to $300 + 4% Rewards for select Nikon lenses on B&H Photo.

Click here for all the details.

  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED V – $2796.95
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR – $2396.95
  • Nikon AF-S VR Micro-NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED – $896.95
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – $946.95
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4G – $446.95
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED – $1896.95
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G – $1596.95
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED – $1796.95
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR – $2296.95
  • Nikon AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED – $1246.95
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G Lens – $1696.95
  • Nikon Landscape & Macro 2 Lens Kit with 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6 and 40mm f/2.8 – $546.95
Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous
5 Quick Tips For Amazing Photos of...
Next
The Tether Tools ONsite Power System...
About

Co-Founder of SLR Lounge and Photographer with Lin and Jirsa Photography, I’m based in Southern California but you can find me traveling the world. Click here to connect on Google +

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Related Articles

Parking Lot Dollar Store Challenge With the Canon EOS R
By Shivani Reddy on February 6, 2019
Real Estate Photography Pricing | Ten Tips to Being Profitable
By Christopher Lin on February 5, 2019
Make $100k a Year as a Wedding Photographer
By Eric Floberg on February 7, 2019

Connect with us!