Deal Dash | Huge Savings From B&H For PPE Through 10/29

By Holly Roa on October 26th 2017

It’s PPE time, friends! Photo Plus Expo is happening now in New York City, but even if you can’t make it to the event, it can be a great thing for you if you’re in the market for some new gear. B&H is offering up some impressive savings on equipment in the name of PPE now through 10/29. Here are some of the most significant savings:

CANON

Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR Camera with 24-105mm Lens and Storage Kit$510 off,  $3,049

Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR Camera Body with Storage Kit$500 off, $2,299

Canon EOS 7D Mark II DSLR Camera with 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM Lens & W-E1 Wi-Fi Adapter Storage Kit$500 off, $1,949

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR with 24-105mm f/4 II Lens and Storage Kit –$400 off, $4,199

NIKON

Nikon D750 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens and Storage Kit$810 Off, $2,296.95

Nikon D810 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens and Storage Kit$810 off, $3,296.95

Nikon D500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens and Storage Kit$580 off, $2,496.95

SONY

Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm f/4 Lens and Storage Kit, $600 off, $3,496

Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens and Storage Kit, $500 off, $4,596

Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with Storage Kit, $500 off, $2,398

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Accessory Kit$250 off, $748

Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Free Accessory Kit$150 off, $1,696

Fuji

Fujifilm X-Pro2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 23mm f/2 Lens$200 off, $2,099

Save $1000 on GFX 50s, many options available

OLYMPUS

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-50mm Lens Kit $450 off, $698

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-40mm f/2.8 Lens Kit  $500 off, $1598

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-40mm and 40-150mm Lenses Kit$500 off, $3997

PENTAX

Pentax 645Z Medium Format DSLR Camera (Body Only) – $1500 off, $5,496.95

We’d like to extend a special thanks to B&H for their sponsorship of this trip, allowing us to bring you coverage of all the best and new from PhotoPlus 2017.

