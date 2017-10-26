Deal Dash | Huge Savings From B&H For PPE Through 10/29

It’s PPE time, friends! Photo Plus Expo is happening now in New York City, but even if you can’t make it to the event, it can be a great thing for you if you’re in the market for some new gear. B&H is offering up some impressive savings on equipment in the name of PPE now through 10/29. Here are some of the most significant savings:

CANON

Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR Camera with 24-105mm Lens and Storage Kit – $510 off, $3,049

Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR Camera Body with Storage Kit – $500 off, $2,299

Canon EOS 7D Mark II DSLR Camera with 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM Lens & W-E1 Wi-Fi Adapter Storage Kit – $500 off, $1,949

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR with 24-105mm f/4 II Lens and Storage Kit –$400 off, $4,199

NIKON

Nikon D750 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens and Storage Kit – $810 Off, $2,296.95

Nikon D810 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens and Storage Kit – $810 off, $3,296.95

Nikon D500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens and Storage Kit – $580 off, $2,496.95

SONY

Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm f/4 Lens and Storage Kit, $600 off, $3,496

Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens and Storage Kit, $500 off, $4,596

Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with Storage Kit, $500 off, $2,398

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Accessory Kit – $250 off, $748

Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Free Accessory Kit – $150 off, $1,696

Fujifilm X-Pro2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 23mm f/2 Lens – $200 off, $2,099

Save $1000 on GFX 50s, many options available

OLYMPUS

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-50mm Lens Kit – $450 off, $698

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-40mm f/2.8 Lens Kit – $500 off, $1598

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-40mm and 40-150mm Lenses Kit – $500 off, $3997

PENTAX

Pentax 645Z Medium Format DSLR Camera (Body Only) – $1500 off, $5,496.95

