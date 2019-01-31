Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Learn More!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Deals & Sales

Deal Dash – Great Savings on Nikon D850 Camera Body & Bundles

By David J. Crewe on January 31st 2019

In our second Deal Dash of 2019, We’ve found some awesome savings on the Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body available on it’s own, or paired in two different bundles for additional savings! The folks over at Focus Camera have created 3 great deal options for you to choose from.

Some key features for the Nikon D850 you should know if you’re on the fence;

  • 45.7MP full frame CMOS sensor
  • Expeed 5 Image processor
  • 7 fps continuous shooting
  • 4K UHD video recording up to 120 FPS at 1080p
  • 3.2″ tilting touchscreen with 2.36M-dot LCD
  • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity
  • 153-point AF system linked to 180,000-pixel metering
  • 64-25,600 ISO expandable to 102,400
  • Multi-CAM 20K 153-Point AF System
  • 8K Time-Lapse, Negative Digitizer Mode
  • 180k-Pixel RGB Sensor, Focus Shift Mode

But enough talk, let’s get to sharing your source for the best deals, sales, and rebates for photography and videography related equipment & software!

[REWIND: Deal Dash – New Deals ON Canon Gear Ending Feb 2, 2019]

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera (Body Only) $3096.95

Nikon D850 Body Only - Deal Dash - Focus Camera

The Nikon D850 is an amazing DSLR Camera that is capable of shooting up to 45.7 megapixels at a high rate speed (7fps), making it an ideal solution for high-end enthusiasts and professionals in every field.

Regularly priced at $3296.95, this current sale gives you an instant savings of $200

Check it out here;

Nikon D850 DSLR with 64GB Card and Case Bundle $3099.95

Nikon D850 Full Frame FX Format DSLR Camera with 64GB Card and Case Bundle

In this bundle, the flagship Nikon D850 comes paired with a SwissGear Zinc Messenger Bag, SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB 95MB/s UHS-1 SD Card, 2 Wasabi Power Batteries and Dual Charger, and a Zeiss Lens Cleaning kit for only 3$ more than the base price!

Check it out here;

Nikon D850 DSLR with 64GB Extreme Pro Cards & Accessory Bundle $3119.95

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body with 64GB Extreme Pro Cards and Accessory Bundle

In the final bundle offered by our friends at Focus Camera, the Nikon D850 comes with everything mentioned above in bundle 1 as well as a Dolica AX620B 62″ Proline Tripod with Ball Head, (This sells for $50 on its own), and an additional SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB 95MB/s UHS-1 SD Memory Card for just $43 more than the body alone

Check it out here;

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous
Best Memory Card Holders And Wallets...
Next
Learn 5 Cheap Lens Hacks in Under 5...
About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Related Articles

Crazy Year End Deals on Photo Gear at B&H
By Christopher Lin on December 26, 2018
Deal Dash - Weekly Roundup for Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, And More
By David J. Crewe on February 1, 2019
Deal Dash - New Deals on Canon Gear Ending Feb 2, 2019
By David J. Crewe on January 17, 2019

Connect with us!