Deal Dash – Great Savings on Nikon D850 Camera Body & Bundles

Some key features for the Nikon D850 you should know if you’re on the fence;

45.7MP full frame CMOS sensor

Expeed 5 Image processor

7 fps continuous shooting

4K UHD video recording up to 120 FPS at 1080p

3.2″ tilting touchscreen with 2.36M-dot LCD

Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity

153-point AF system linked to 180,000-pixel metering

64-25,600 ISO expandable to 102,400

Multi-CAM 20K 153-Point AF System

8K Time-Lapse, Negative Digitizer Mode

180k-Pixel RGB Sensor, Focus Shift Mode

The Nikon D850 is an amazing DSLR Camera that is capable of shooting up to 45.7 megapixels at a high rate speed (7fps), making it an ideal solution for high-end enthusiasts and professionals in every field.

Regularly priced at $3296.95, this current sale gives you an instant savings of $200

Nikon D850 DSLR with 64GB Card and Case Bundle $3099.95

In this bundle, the flagship Nikon D850 comes paired with a SwissGear Zinc Messenger Bag, SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB 95MB/s UHS-1 SD Card, 2 Wasabi Power Batteries and Dual Charger, and a Zeiss Lens Cleaning kit for only 3$ more than the base price!

Nikon D850 DSLR with 64GB Extreme Pro Cards & Accessory Bundle $3119.95

In the final bundle offered by our friends at Focus Camera, the Nikon D850 comes with everything mentioned above in bundle 1 as well as a Dolica AX620B 62″ Proline Tripod with Ball Head, (This sells for $50 on its own), and an additional SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB 95MB/s UHS-1 SD Memory Card for just $43 more than the body alone

