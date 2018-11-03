Deal Dash | $1300 Off Zeiss Lenses, Nikon D850 In Stock, and More
In October and November, there are a lot of exciting deals as well as new camera releases! The Canon EOS R (read our full review here) is still in stock, and the RF 50mm f/1.2 L is now shipping! Plus, the Nikon Z6 will be shipping soon; pre-orders are now being accepted.
Other than that, the Nikon D850 is now in stock. (Finally! Read our full review here) Lastly, this is a great time to pick up any of these other great details, from strobe flashes to memory cards.
Notable Releases | In-Stock & pre-Orders
Canon EOS R Body Now In Stock
Full-Frame Mirrorless Body Now Shipping: $2299
Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L Now In Stock
Nikon D850 Now In Stock
Full-Frame DSLR Body Now Shipping: $3297
Nikon Z6 Pre-Order
Full-Frame Mirrorless Body: From $1997
NOW SHIPPING:
Leica M10-P Digital Rangefinder Camera
Profoto B10 Flash head
(Read our initial opinion here)
Last Week’s Best Deals
$200 off Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG os
$15.79 (21%) Off
SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Cards
$250 off Until 11/4/2018
Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS TTL Battery-Powered Strobe
Other Notable Deals
Epson Printers (Up to $300 Off)
Macbooks and other Apple Products (Up to $400 Off)
