Inspiration

Deal Dash | $1300 Off Zeiss Lenses, Nikon D850 In Stock, and More

By SLR Lounge Official on November 3rd 2018

Our Favorite deals of the week

Welcome to our Deal Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, and rebates of the week on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software.

In October and November, there are a lot of exciting deals as well as new camera releases! The Canon EOS R (read our full review here) is still in stock, and the RF 50mm f/1.2 L is now shipping! Plus, the Nikon Z6 will be shipping soon; pre-orders are now being accepted.

Other than that, the Nikon D850 is now in stock. (Finally! Read our full review here) Lastly, this is a great time to pick up any of these other great details, from strobe flashes to memory cards.

See the full list below.

Notable Releases | In-Stock & pre-Orders

Canon EOS R Body Now In Stock

Full-Frame Mirrorless Body Now Shipping: $2299

(Read our full review here)

 

 

Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L Now In Stock

Now Shipping: $2299

 

 

 

 

Nikon D850 Now In Stock

Full-Frame DSLR Body Now Shipping: $3297

(Read our full review here)

 

Nikon Z6 Pre-Order

Full-Frame Mirrorless Body: From $1997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profoto B10 Flash head

Now Shipping: $1595

(Read our initial opinion here)

 

 

 

Last Week’s Best Deals

$200 off Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG os

Nikon & Canon Mount: $200 Off

 

 

 


Up to $1,351 Off
Zeiss Lenses

 

 

 

 

$15.79 (21%) Off
SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Cards

 

 

 

 

$250 off Until 11/4/2018

Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS TTL Battery-Powered Strobe

 

 

 

Other Notable Deals

LowePro Bags (Up to $430 Off)

 

 

 

 

 

Epson Printers (Up to $300 Off)

Macbooks and other Apple Products (Up to $400 Off)

More Deals

Find the latest deals from our preferred retailers:

