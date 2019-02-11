Datacolor Releases SpyderX, Its Fastest & Most Accurate Monitor Calibration Tool Ever

We spend a LOT of time in front of a screen these days. From social media on our phones to television & movie theaters, tablets, laptops, etc. It’s pretty clear that these devices take up a large part of our lives, even more so for photographers, videographers, or digital artists of any type. From device to device, colors tend to look different and the quality always shifts. This is why color accuracy from the source is so important, and the use of a proper and quality calibration tool is tantamount to that. This is also why it’s exciting to announce that Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, has launched SpyderX, its fastest, most accurate and easiest to use color calibration tool for monitors!

The development of SpyderX is testament to Datacolor’s commitment in advancing color management solutions for photographers, videographers and creative specialists around the world.

SpyderX uses a fully redesigned color engine that provides significantly increased color accuracy and low light capabilities, giving photographers the confidence needed to achieve their creative vision.

The device design itself is a departure from its previous “darker” look and instead presents a cleaner, almost sterile white look & feel. You’ll also notice that the traditional “honeycomb” design for the sensor is gone and replaced by a direct & open lens.

Having used this device myself for a few weeks now, I won’t mince words. I’ve been blown away by how fast and powerful it is. I have a pretty old MacBook Pro with an anti-glare screen from about 2011/2012 that has been pretty blown out and unusable for a while. I typically work with it plugged into an external 4k monitor and do everything from there. While previous generations of the Spyders that I’ve owned were able to improve my busted screen, it was still pretty unusable for my client work. Fast-forward to my “let’s-see-how-it-handles-my-laptop-screen” test with the SpyderX Elite and my jaw was on the floor.

In just under 2 minutes, my laptop screen went from a pretty unusable state to a very accurate 96% sRGB (75% Adobe RGB). The SpyderX basically brought my laptop back screen from the dead, which is something previous generations of the Spyder and other calibration tools couldn’t do. So, for that alone, this device cannot get enough praise from me.

SpyderX enhanced features include:

Blazing Speed – Taking less than two minutes to calibrate a screen, the SpyderX is several times faster than previous models, with calibration happening so fast it easily becomes part of the workflow. By Comparison, the Spyder5 Elite takes seven to ten minutes for a full calibration on a brand new device.

Highest Accuracy – The SpyderX provides a significantly higher level of color accuracy and shadow detail on a wide range of monitors with a groundbreaking lens-based color engine. SpyderX features room-light monitoring, automatic profile changing and significantly more precise screen color, shadow detail and white balance. Now, you can control every aspect of your image with more confidence than ever.

Ease of Use – Arguably, the SpyderX is so intuitive you don't have to be a color expert to achieve high-quality color on your monitors. It features simple and intuitive single-click calibration software, as well as advanced options.

Newest Color Management Technology – No other color management tech on the market is more up-to-date.

Engaged Customer Support – With customer support, you'll find photographers helping photographers with no automated responses.

See the Difference Instantly – SpyderProof functionality provides before-and-after evaluation of your display and allows you to see the difference using your own images.

“We know photography is a labor of love, and a lot goes into taking every shot. That’s why we’ve redesigned SpyderX from the ground up, ensuring you can trust the color on your screen while making the whole process of calibration as intuitive and quick as possible.” – Susan Bunting, director of marketing at Datacolor.

Available In Two Versions

Now available in two versions, the SpyderX Pro ($169.99) is designed for serious photographers and designers seeking a fast and easy-to-use monitor calibration solution. The SpyderX Elite ($269.99) takes it one step further with more advanced settings for professional photographers and videographers who want ultimate control of their color workflow.

[Check Prices Here: Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Datacolor ]

Now for the Technical Details;

System Requirements

Windows 7 32/64, Windows 8 32/64, Windows 10 32/64

Mac OS X 10.10, 10.11, 10.12, 10.13, 10.14

Monitor Resolution 1280×768 or greater

16-bit video card (24-bit recommended)

1GB of available RAM

500MB of available hard disk

Internet connection for software download

Supported Languages

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean

What’s In The Box?

SpyderX sensor

Welcome card with link to software download and warranty information

Unique serial number to activate software

Link to on-line demonstrations, user guide, videos and support

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world’s leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor’s innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 45 years.

The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit: datacolor.com.

Conclusion

While there are many options out there for you in the world of monitor calibration, the SpyderX by Datacolor is a currently unparalleled advancement in the technology at a very affordable price. If you’re a busy professional or even a hobbiest who’s concerned about the most accurate color possible in your work, then you owe it to yourself and your clients to include this in your workflow.

