Darktable Releases Version 2.4.3 With Support for Sony A7 III and Fuji X-H1

There has been a paradigm shift as of late in how photographers post-process their images. Where once the field was dominated by Abobe-branded software, the scene has been changed by the likes of Affinity Photo, Capture One, ON1, and others. Even further still open source software has kept up with the trend. Darktable is one such alternative that has been recently updated to version 2.4.3.

Available for some time now, Darktable is an open source alternative to Adobe’s Lightroom, but only in the most rudimentary ways. The software has numerous differences, including having a larger spread of features than Lightroom. The Lastest update brings with it various bug fixes as well as camera support for the Fujifilm X-H1 and Sony A7 III, among others.

New Features

Support for tags and ratings in the watermark module

Read Xmp.exif.DateTimeOriginal from XMP sidecars

sidecars Build and install noise tools

Add a script for converting .dtyle to an .xmp

Bug fixes

Don’t create unneeded folders during export in some cases

When collecting by tags, don’t select subtags

Fix language selection on OSX

Fix a crash while tethering

Base Support

White Balance Presets

Sony ILCE -7M3

Noise Profiles

Speaking of camera support, there are Darktable offers a varying level of support for last-generation models to near full support for later models. Check the list of supported cameras here. The latest update is available for a host of operating systems, the update is available for free here.