Win a Magmod Professional Lighting Kit! ($190 Value)

Enter Here
News & Insight

Darktable Releases Version 2.4.3 With Support for Sony A7 III and Fuji X-H1

By Justin Heyes on May 9th 2018

There has been a paradigm shift as of late in how photographers post-process their images. Where once the field was dominated by Abobe-branded software, the scene has been changed by the likes of Affinity Photo, Capture One, ON1, and others. Even further still open source software has kept up with the trend. Darktable is one such alternative that has been recently updated to version 2.4.3.

[REWIND: New Study Finds Taking A Photo A Day Is Good For Mental Health]

Available for some time now, Darktable is an open source alternative to Adobe’s Lightroom, but only in the most rudimentary ways. The software has numerous differences, including having a larger spread of features than Lightroom. The Lastest update brings with it various bug fixes as well as camera support for the Fujifilm X-H1 and Sony A7 III, among others.

New Features

  • Support for tags and ratings in the watermark module
  • Read Xmp.exif.DateTimeOriginal from XMP sidecars
  • Build and install noise tools
  • Add a script for converting .dtyle to an .xmp

Bug fixes

  • Don’t create unneeded folders during export in some cases
  • When collecting by tags, don’t select subtags
  • Fix language selection on OSX
  • Fix a crash while tethering

Base Support

White Balance Presets

  • Sony ILCE-7M3

Noise Profiles

Speaking of camera support, there are Darktable offers a varying level of support for last-generation models to near full support for later models. Check the list of supported cameras here. The latest update is available for a host of operating systems, the update is available for free here.

 

Tags:
Previous
Hasselblad Releases 1.21 Firmware and...
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Seven | Photographing Group Portraits

Related Articles

Hasselblad Releases 1.21 Firmware and Widest Lens Yet, XCD 21mm f/4
By Justin Heyes on May 9, 2018
Fujifilm Releases X-T2 Firmware 4.00 | Adds Internal F-log, 120fps Slow-Mo
By Justin Heyes on May 8, 2018
Sigma MC-11 Adapter For Sony E-Mount 40% Off | Deal Dash
By SLR Lounge Official on May 6, 2018

Connect with us!