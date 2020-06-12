Welcome to the Fathers Day & Graduation (Dads & Grads) Weekend Deal Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, rebates, and announcements on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software!

This weekend, we have deals & announcements from companies like, Adorama, Bloom, B&H, Skylum, Tamron, BorrowLenses, and more! But please keep in mind, while many companies are giving steep discounts on their products and services right now, we do not encourage unnecessary spending and hope that you maintain an adequate safety net for you and your family. However, it’s worthwhile to look through all of your business needs and recurring subscriptions to see if there are opportunities to save. Find things that you and your business already need and things that you were likely to buy anyways.

SLR Lounge – Decreased Existing Premium Memberships

Here at SLR Lounge, we’ve discounted our premium membership renewals by $100 to help ease the financial burden for our current Premium Members. We’re also offering the same discounted rates for new members with the code STAYPOSITIVE. Find out more information here.

Summer Sale with Luminar Starts Now And Goes Till June 17th 9am Pacific!

Save 50% on Luminar bundles and addons for the next few days!

  • Luminar 4 Inspiration Edition – Luminar 4 + Amazing Planets – US $69 (savings of US $69)
  • Luminar 4 Plus Edition – Luminar 4 + Amazing Planets + Power of Nature – US $84 (savings of US $83)
  • Luminar 4 Max Edition – Luminar 4 + Aurora HDR + Amazing Planets + Power of Nature – US $139 (savings of US $127)

B&H Deals Of The Week

Save Big on a huge selection of items from Microphones & Laptops to Camera Bundles & Game Consoles at B&H Photo this week!

 

Save $500 on Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera Body with Accessory Kit$1999

 

 

 

 

Save $600 on Nikon Z 6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm Lens, FTZ Mount Adapter, and Bag Kit$2,246.90

 

 

 

 

Save $300 on Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Silver)$2,099

 

 

 

Click Here To See All The Additional Deals from B&H

Deals Of The Week with Adorama

Save 34% on DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo with Basic Kit$539

 

 

 

Save $300 on Sony a7R IV Mirrorless Camera with Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X TTL Flash, And More$3,198.00

 

 

 

 

Save $700 on Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirorless Body W/Vanguard 264AB-100 Tripod/32GB SDHC Card$1,297.99

 

 

 

Save $10 on RSA KN95 Protective Face Masks (10-Pack) – $19.95

 

 

 

Click here to see all the additional incredible offers from Adorama

Save on V-Flat World V-Flats

Save & get Free Shipping (domestically), when you order a set of 2 V-Flats from V-Flat World

Save 30% on Bloom.io

Save 30% on Bloom with SLR Lounge

Run your entire creative business from one beautiful place! Start for free and save 30% on your plan.

Miscellaneous Offers

