Dad Gives Daughter Unforgettable Valentine’s Photoshoot

A father’s undying love for his daughter, it’s a tale as old as time, and this Valentine’s Day one father puts lovers & parents to shame with a gift that is sure to keep on giving.

When photographer Josh Rossi set out to make his little three-year old’s dream come true he knew it would be a daunting task but a fulfilling one all the same. He surprised his beautiful daughter Nelle with a Beauty And The Beast Inspired photoshoot sure to make hearts swoon.

Tale as old as time

We are all familiar with the story of Beauty and the Beast set in a provincial town in France, showcasing the utter beauty of the European countryside. In just a short 7 day trip, Rossi traveled from city to city to get all the necessary pieces of each image he would need to composite together the final puzzle.

“It was late, dark and eerie as I drove through the Swiss alps in my tiny rental. I could barely see the road and was stuck in between two semi trucks. I should have been fearing for my life but all I could think about was how excited my 3 year old Nellee would be after seeing what I was creating for her. “

The hardest aspect in his opinion? Combating a beast of his own, one that we all fear and love: Photoshop. He struggled altering the images to reflect the correct time of day since the images taken in Europe were photographed during the day but his final product needed to be set at night.

What resulted was nothing short of Disney magic as Rossi created exquisite composites not only showing his adoration and wonderful relationship with his daughter, but displaying his skill and expertise with his craft.

See the full shoot here and check out more from Josh Rossi on his Instagram!