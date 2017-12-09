CreativeLive Up to 50% Off Site Wide | + 10% More With SLR Lounge Code

New Season of Unscripted Has Started!

SLR Lounge is a proud partner of CreativeLive, and happy to let you know that CreativeLive is in the festive spirit, and that’s good for everyone, especially our audience.

From now until December 31st classes are discounted up to 50% off, site side. To further sweeten the deal, using the SLR Lounge code F&FPyJirsa will get an additional  10% off. 

CreativeLive is, for the one or two of you who don’t know, a massive online education powerhouse that broadcasts live classes from leaders in their respective fields all around the world. Associated with CL are names like Chase Jarvis, Sue Bryce, Zack Arias, and our own Pye Jirsa. CL classes span the gamut of the photographic field and cover varying degrees of education, and right now Click ere.

 

