Creating Something From Nothing: Lighting and Special FX With Pye Jirsa

As engagement, wedding, and portrait photographers we are often tasked to do the impossible. Poor lighting, poor scene, not enough time, yet we are expected to create something incredible.

In this 2-hour course, we are going to cover several simple lighting and special effects techniques to create amazing images despite the scene and existing light. This course is designed as a free teaser to our full 2-day Wedding Workshop Bootcamp in April.

When: March 16th, 2017 at 7:00PM – 9:00PM

March 16th, 2017 at 7:00PM – 9:00PM

Where: Canon Experience Center, 123 Paularino Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626

Canon Experience Center, 123 Paularino Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626

What you will gain from this seminar

In just two hours, we will be covering all the basics of utilizing flash to enhance your scene and which modifiers can help with this process. We will be covering the following topics but not limited to:

Off-camera flash balance with ambient light

How to transform a non-desirable scene into a picturesque scene

Creative use of lighting and light modifiers

Small lighting to make a big impact

Posing techniques on location

Choosing and using the right lens for your shoot

Get a chance to ask questions and learn new and amazing tricks to take your photography from ordinary to extraordinary with inexpensive, reliable gear that you already own – register here!