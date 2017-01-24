Creating Something From Nothing: Lighting and Special FX With Pye Jirsa
As engagement, wedding, and portrait photographers we are often tasked to do the impossible. Poor lighting, poor scene, not enough time, yet we are expected to create something incredible.
In this 2-hour course, we are going to cover several simple lighting and special effects techniques to create amazing images despite the scene and existing light. This course is designed as a free teaser to our full 2-day Wedding Workshop Bootcamp in April.
- When: March 16th, 2017 at 7:00PM – 9:00PM
- Where: Canon Experience Center, 123 Paularino Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626
- Register here
What you will gain from this seminar
In just two hours, we will be covering all the basics of utilizing flash to enhance your scene and which modifiers can help with this process. We will be covering the following topics but not limited to:
- Off-camera flash balance with ambient light
- How to transform a non-desirable scene into a picturesque scene
- Creative use of lighting and light modifiers
- Small lighting to make a big impact
- Posing techniques on location
- Choosing and using the right lens for your shoot
[RELATED: Premium Monthly Webinars: Three Simple Lighting Techniques for Problematic Scenes]
Get a chance to ask questions and learn new and amazing tricks to take your photography from ordinary to extraordinary with inexpensive, reliable gear that you already own – register here!
Comments [0]
Please log in or register to post a comment.