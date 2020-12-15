As the holiday season is here festive lights are appearing all around us, and there is no better time to pick up a new photography skill involving lights. Adorama has released a new Create No Matter What Creative Challenge: Bokeh Photography. For background, Bokeh derives from the Japanese word for “blur” and is the effect of light when it’s out of focus.

Announced with NY based photographer Josh Katz, the challenge encourages participants to expand their photography knowledge and create beautiful bokeh images. In the video announcing the challenge, Katz shares his tricks and techniques for photographing bokeh-filled skateboarding photos and portraits with holiday lights. Adorama’s Create No Matter What Challenge invites creatives to explore and learn new mediums by themselves or with family – even in this time of nationwide stay-at-home measures.

One winner will receive a grand prize package worth over $3,000, featuring a Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens, a Seagate BarraCuda 500GB Fast SSD High-Performance External Solid State Drive, a Phase One Capture One Pro 20 Photo Editing Software, Download, and more! Runner up will receive a Seagate BarraCuda 500GB Fast SSD High-Performance External Solid State Drive.

To enter, participants can submit up to 5 photos HERE by January 7th, 2021 at 11:59 PM (ET). The winner will be announced on January 8th, at 12 noon (ET).