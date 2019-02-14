Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Community Photo Critique – Couples Posing Edition

By Shivani Reddy on February 14th 2019

Welcome to our second episode of Community Photo Critique! This series was developed to help our community members grow and learn exponentially to take their photography to the next level. As artists, we should constantly be seeking criticism. We need to learn from our mistakes and find better, more efficient ways to produce incredible imagery. In the long run, this is what will make us more successful.

A huge thank you to the photographers who submitted their images for this session, we hope you found our critique helpful and encourage you to submit more of your work for future episodes.

How To Submit Your Photos

Currently, submission is exclusively for our SLR Lounge Premium members. If you are a Premium member please make sure to join our Facebook Group. If your photo wasn’t chosen for this round, don’t worry, there is still so much to learn from just watching critique.

For more posing guidance, check out the Complete Posing Workshop for in-depth instruction, posing cues, and examples.

Stay tuned for our episode next month focusing on critiquing Bridal Portraits. 

About

Shivani wants to live in a world where laughter is the cure to pretty much everything. Since she can’t claim “Serial Bingewatcher” as an occupation, she’ll settle for wedding/portrait photographer at Lin and Jirsa & marketing coordinator here at SLR Lounge. For those rare moments when you won’t find a camera in her hand, she will be dancing, eating a donut, or most likely watching Seinfeld.

Follow her on Instagram: @shivalry_inc

