NEW! SLR Lounge Quarterly Plans are Here!

Learn More

Cortana | Digital Assistant To Help Keep On Top Of Your Day, Business, & Clients

February 21st 2017 7:58 AM

Trying to juggle multiple projects and clients each with different needs can be daunting if you are not organized. Not following up on a promise to a client or failing to deliver can not only make you look, bad it can hurt your reputation when seeking other work. You’re only as good as your word and your word is only as good as your actions.

For years digital assists have help people stay organized, but they only interact with your schedule if you tell them to. Recently Windows 10’s Cortana received and update to make her a little bit smarter. The new feature dubbed “Suggested Reminders” searches your emails and text messages for keywords which allows Cortana to remind you when you’ve promised to do.

[REWIND: 6 PHOTOGRAPHY MARKETING MISTAKES TO AVOID]

For example, you may have promised your clients that you’ll deliver their photos by the end of the week. In case you’ve forgotten, Cortana will automatically issue a “suggested reminder” the day before, to ensure you keep your word. Phrases like “let’s do lunch” won’t trigger a reminder. However, something like “I’ll book us a reservation” will. To separate itself from the rest of the other digital assistants, Microsoft’s Cortana is transitioning from a passive to a more proactive one and Suggested reminders are part of the transition.

For privacy concerned, Suggested Reminders aren’t turned on by default on Windows 10 devices. You first must be signed into Cortana, and then connect your Office 365 or Outlook email account. After that – yes, Suggested Reminders work by reading your email. If Cortana’s telling you to leave at a given time to ensure you make your next client meeting, chances are she is reading your emails and calendar.

With upcoming apps for iPhone and Android anticipated, the feature is not limited to just Windows devices. If you feel like Siri or Alexa are limited on features, Cortana is worth checking out.

Sources: Microsoft, Resourcemagazineonline

Tags:
Prev
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

Comments [0]

Please or register to post a comment.

Featured Workshops

Wedding Workshop Part Four (Preorder)

Wedding Workshop Part Three

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

Lightroom Presets CC v1.1 (For Lightroom 5, 6, &CC)

Related Articles