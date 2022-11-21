In this video, I’ll be walking through a different constant light setup for complementary color portraits using the new Rotolight AEOS LED Studio lights.

Video: Constant Light Setup for Complementary Color Portraits

If you haven’t checked out our first video with the Rotolight AEOS II LED Lights, you can check it out here! There, you can learn about its incredible RGB color features and remote control abilities through its app.

Today, I’ll be walking through another lighting setup for complementary color portraits with my friend, Kiara. For this portrait setup, I’ll be using the Canon EOS R5 with the RF 28-70mm f/2L lens. Let’s dive in.

Composition

Following the C.A.M.P. framework, I began with this composition.

Ambient Light

Next, I closed the curtains and turned off the ambient room light. This will allow us to have full control over the lighting effects and colors.

Add/Modify Light

I placed the first Rotolight, set to blue, on camera-left. The shadows on Kiara seemed dark for my taste, so I added a V-Flat to create a fill. I set the second Rotolight to red and placed it on the opposite side of Kiara. I then aimed it to light up both Kiara and the background.

Here is the final lighting diagram for our complementary color portraits using the Rotolight AEOS II lights.

Photograph

Tweak the settings and positioning of the lights to your liking for your own complementary color portraits, and then start photographing!

Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed this article/video. Be sure to visit SLR Lounge Premium for our full library of courses designed to help you build your dream photography business. You can find courses on Mastering Lightroom, the Business of Photography, and more. You can also visit Visual Flow for intuitive Lightroom presets and retouching tools to make the most of your post-production workflow.

Don’t miss our next episode of Mastering Your Craft on Adorama’s YouTube channel next week! If you want to catch up on all the episodes, make sure you check out our playlist!