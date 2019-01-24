Community Photo Critique – Portrait Lighting Edition
Welcome to our first episode of Community Photo Critique! This series was developed to help our community members grow and learn exponentially to take their photography to the next level. As artists, we should constantly be seeking criticism. We need to learn from our mistakes and find better, more efficient ways to produce incredible imagery. In the long run, this is what will make us more successful.
A huge thank you to the photographers who submitted their images for this session, we hope you found our critique helpful and encourage you to submit more of your work for future episodes.
How To Submit Your Photos
Currently, submission is exclusively for our SLR Lounge Premium members. If you are a Premium member please make sure to join our Facebook Group. If your photo wasn’t chosen for this round, don’t worry there is still so much to learn from just watching critique.
Stay tuned for our episode next month focusing on critiquing Couples Posing.
Pye Jirsa Ha! Nice to know. I look forward to participating in more critiques for the future. I have a lot to learn and that’s one of the best ways to know what adjustments one can make to improve their skills.
Christopher Lin Thank you! I am happy to do so as it can only help me learn and realize things I can do to improve my work.
Thank you so much! I really appreciate the critique session and I have learned quite a bit from each photographers critique you did. And my own as well. It was quite an honor to be chosen for this, and I will apply what I have learned from this into my own work going forward.
And I love both Star Trek and Star Wars equally :) I enjoy them immensely and I’ll consider acting as a backup :)
Thanks for submitting … it take a lot of guts to put your work out there for others to critique!
Haha! Glad you enjoyed. Appreciated having you participate. My father’s name is one letter off from your first name ;)