A Closer Look At Sigma’s Newest Art Lenses | The 105mm 1.4 Art & 70mm 2.8 Macro Art
One of Sigma’s strengths has been to find needs that their competitors leave unmet and meet them. But more than that, they often find a way to meet that need with a shocking price tag, equally shocking product innovation or, in some instances, both.
Perhaps the most alluring attribute of Sigma lenses is the stellar images they produce. Whatever grievances you hear about Art lenses, it is rarely, if ever, a lack of sharpness. And as they enter the mirrorless arena, they come playing to that strength with two new lenses; the 70mm 2.8 Macro Art lens, the first macro lens in the Art Series, and 105mm f1.4 Art telephoto lens. Let’s take a closer look.
The Sigma 70mm f2.8 Macro Art Lens
EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
13 Elements in 10 Groups
Two FLD Elements, Two SLD Elements
Low Dispersion and Aspherical Elements
Super Multi-Layer Coating
1:1 Magnification, 10.2″ Min. Focus
Coreless DC AF Motor, Manual Override
Weather-Sealed, Brass Bayonet Mount
Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm
Compatible with Sigma USB Dock
49mm Filter Thread
1.13 lb (515 g)
Perhaps no lens benefits from Sigma’s reputation for sharp lenses as much as this 70mm f2.8; a lens designed for pixel peepers. Its unique design includes a focus-by-wire focusing system that allows for precise and comfortable manual focusing at any distance while the DC motor makes for effortlessly smooth AF performance.
Food photographers and product photographers that are uninterested in Sony’s 90mm f2.8 OSS G or the 50mm f2.8 now have an option that sits nicely in between the two in range and most likely in price.
The 70mm f2.8 will be available for Canon, Sigma and Sony. If you’d like to be notified of the lens’ price and availability, you can do so here.
The Sigma 105mm f1.4 Art Lens
EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16
17 Elements in 12 Groups
Three FLD Elements, Two SLD Elements
One Aspherical Element
Super Multi-Layer Coating
Hyper Sonic AF Motor, Manual Override
Weather-Sealed, Protective Front Coating
Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm
Removable Rotating Arca-Type Tripod Foot
Compatible with Sigma USB Dock
105mm Filter Thread
3.62 lb (1.64 kg)
Sigma’s new portrait lens will provide an image aesthetic that is typically reserved for a price point beyond what they will inevitably charge. It was designed to deliver excellent bokeh, minimal chromatic aberration and incredible sharpness which is sure to be a favorite among wedding and portrait photographers as well as astrophotographers.
If you buy this one, be sure to stretch before you use it as it is a beast of a lens.
The 105mm f1.4 will be available for Canon, Nikon, Sony and Sigma. If you’d like to be notified of the lens’ price and availability, you can do so here.
1.64 kg though