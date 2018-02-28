A Closer Look At Sigma’s Newest Art Lenses | The 105mm 1.4 Art & 70mm 2.8 Macro Art

One of Sigma’s strengths has been to find needs that their competitors leave unmet and meet them. But more than that, they often find a way to meet that need with a shocking price tag, equally shocking product innovation or, in some instances, both.

Perhaps the most alluring attribute of Sigma lenses is the stellar images they produce. Whatever grievances you hear about Art lenses, it is rarely, if ever, a lack of sharpness. And as they enter the mirrorless arena, they come playing to that strength with two new lenses; the 70mm 2.8 Macro Art lens, the first macro lens in the Art Series, and 105mm f1.4 Art telephoto lens. Let’s take a closer look.

The Sigma 70mm f2.8 Macro Art Lens

EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

13 Elements in 10 Groups

Two FLD Elements, Two SLD Elements

Low Dispersion and Aspherical Elements

Super Multi-Layer Coating

1:1 Magnification, 10.2″ Min. Focus

Coreless DC AF Motor, Manual Override

Weather-Sealed, Brass Bayonet Mount

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock

49mm Filter Thread

1.13 lb (515 g)

Perhaps no lens benefits from Sigma’s reputation for sharp lenses as much as this 70mm f2.8; a lens designed for pixel peepers. Its unique design includes a focus-by-wire focusing system that allows for precise and comfortable manual focusing at any distance while the DC motor makes for effortlessly smooth AF performance.

Food photographers and product photographers that are uninterested in Sony’s 90mm f2.8 OSS G or the 50mm f2.8 now have an option that sits nicely in between the two in range and most likely in price.

The 70mm f2.8 will be available for Canon, Sigma and Sony.

The Sigma 105mm f1.4 Art Lens

EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16

17 Elements in 12 Groups

Three FLD Elements, Two SLD Elements

One Aspherical Element

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Hyper Sonic AF Motor, Manual Override

Weather-Sealed, Protective Front Coating

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Removable Rotating Arca-Type Tripod Foot

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock

105mm Filter Thread

3.62 lb (1.64 kg)

Sigma’s new portrait lens will provide an image aesthetic that is typically reserved for a price point beyond what they will inevitably charge. It was designed to deliver excellent bokeh, minimal chromatic aberration and incredible sharpness which is sure to be a favorite among wedding and portrait photographers as well as astrophotographers.

If you buy this one, be sure to stretch before you use it as it is a beast of a lens.

The 105mm f1.4 will be available for Canon, Nikon, Sony and Sigma.