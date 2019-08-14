Cinema Lenses Are Coming For The Nikon Z Mount (Maybe)

Here’s some more good news for the budding Nikon cinematographer; Irix is rumored to be announcing Cine versions of their existing 11mm f/4, and 15mm f/2.4 for the Nikon Z mount.

Irix has recently introduced their first 150mm T3.0 cinema version of the Irix 150mm f/2.8 lens that is already available for Canon EF, Sony E, MFT and Arri PL mounts, so the rumored cine versions of the Irix 11mm f/4 and Irix 15mm f/2.4 lenses would be a great step towards providing a full filmmaking lineup of glass for the new mirrorless system. Allegedly these new cine lenses will also be available for the Canon R Mirrorless system so fear not Canon shooters, there’s love for you too.

While i’ve been very impressed with what the Z systems can do photographically, I haven’t seen many people put them through a thorough test on the 4k cinema front. I’d like to see what people can create with these lenses once they hit the market. For the Z shooters out there, have you done much video with your systems yet? Have you used any Cine lenses with the FTZ adapter? How have your results been? Let us know in the comments below.