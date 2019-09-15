When Intel called up husband and wife photography and videography team, Mango Street, with a “mission” asking them to shoot a video on How to Make the Perfect Travel Video, showcasing the new Dell XPS 15 powered by Intel, they knew they’d have to do it in their own way. What resulted was an absolutely HILARIOUS ad that is both unique and informative in showing what the Intel-powered laptop can do.

Mango Street is a popular Youtube channel famous for their expressive How-To videos and “photography tutorials that don’t waste your time.” After a long day of capturing stunning B-roll photos and videos, Daniel of Mango Street says it’s nice to “cozy up to a campfire with your boo and your Intel-powered lappy…” The Dell XPS 15 was practically made for editing photos and videos. It comes with a 9th generation Intel core processor which is optimized to work well with Adobe software, “So it’s wicked fast.”

The ad was shot by photographer and videographer Nick Spruck with music by Ian Post and Jak. Ads like these are so refreshing. We love when anyone comes up with a creative way to market a product. Enjoy the video above and let us know what you think in the comments below!

