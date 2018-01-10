CES 2018 | SanDisk Announces Two Powerhouse Portable SSDs

The advancement of technology impacts every aspect of your workflow and as you upgrade into a new iteration in one area of your gear you’re forced to upgrade in others as well.

Case in point, yesterday’s storage devices can’t meet the needs of today’s content. We live in an increasingly wireless world which has increased our mobility but, while we may be cutting our various cords, we haven’t cut the demand for stable and hi-speed devices with adequate capacity. At CES 2018, Western Digital announced two new drives that promise to meet that demand.

For avid photographers and drone enthusiasts who require durable and high-performance media capture solutions, Western Digital is releasing two portable SSDs. The My Passport Wireless SSD, which features one-touch card copy to enable editing and sharing of content out in the field, as well as a new capability to directly access the device within third-party mobile creative apps, like FiLMiC Pro and LumaFusion. While the new, superfast SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD is perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos on-the-go. My Passport Wireless SSD

The value of wirelessly and reliably backing up your work in the field while shooting video cannot be understated. So many variables have to be in place to create quality content and losing it due to a failed storage device can be devastating. If this works as promised, it could be the perfect companion for the content creator on the move.

Product Details:

1 x USB 3.0 Interface

1 x SD Card Slot

Built-In 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity

Dual-Band Wireless Support

Up to 10 Hour Battery Life

Up to 2.4A Power Output

My Cloud Mobile App Support

Password Protect Important Files

The My Passport Wireless SSD comes in three capacities:

250GB – $229.99

500GB – $249.99

1TB – $499.99

2TB – $799.99

Expected Availability is February 15, 2018

SanDisk Portable Extreme SSD

Built for the adventurer, the clumsy, or, at least, the individual working in environments that put your precious data at risk, the SanDisk Portable Extreme SSD provides a more durable, more stable, high-capacity storage option. It will ship with four different capacities which will be available at different times in the coming months.

Product Details:

USB 3.1 Type-C Interface

Up to 550 MB/s Read Speeds

Bus Powered

128-Bit AES Encryption

Rugged Protection

Water-, Dust-, and Shock-Resistant

Formatted as exFAT for Windows & Mac

Includes USB Type-C to Type-C Cable

Includes USB Type-C to Type-A Adapter

Expected B&H Availability:

250GB – February 9th, 2018 $99.99

500GB – February 16th, 2018 – $169.99

1TB – January 16th, 2018 – $349.00

– 2TB – March 6th, 2018 – *Price not yet listed on the Sandisk Website.

