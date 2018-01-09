CES 2018 | Canon PIXMA G4210 MegaTank – Thousands of Prints with Refillable Ink

A good inkjet printer can produce photos worthy of framing and can last for years. Unbeknownst to most, often times printers are sold a loss with the hope that profits will be recouped in ink sales. Over the past few year, however, manufacturers have caught on to the fact that some consumers would rather purchase another printer to avoid the characteristically high prices of ink refills.

A few companies decided to change this ‘subscription’ based game and in mid-2017 Canon released its MegaTank series with user refillable inkwells. The built-in refillable tanks allowed users to print thousands of color and B&W prints before refueling. At CES 2018 Canon released a new printer in the MegaTank line, the G4210.

Print Specs:

Up to 6000 black and 7000 color prints.

A print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi

Print speeds of up to 8.8 ipm in black and 5 ipm in color are available.

A 4 x 6″ borderless photo can be printed in about 60 seconds.

Borderless printing is available at up to 8.5 x 11″.

Mobile printing support includes Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria Device Printing, and the Canon PRINT app.

The G4210 features fantastic specs like a high resolution of 4800 x 2400 dpi for a max of 8.5×14” images (or borderless up to 8.5 x 11′), built-in Wi-Fi for printing via Google Cloud Print, Apple AirPrint, and Canon’s Mobile app, and a 600 x 1200 dpi Contact Image Sensor (CIS) for scanning, copying, and faxing. But its showstopper is that it can produce an astonishing 6,000 black pages or 7,000 color pages from a set of standard ink bottles.

The capacity of the blank tank is 135ml, while color tanks each hold 70ml. Like other printers MegaTank lineup, users should expect ‘a year’s worth of ink’ when at full capacity, according to Cannon, with results varying based on your needs.

A full ink set, as well as two bonus black ink bottles are included in the box, providing users with the ability to print without the need for refills anytime soon. The G4210 joins the G3200, and G4200 and is available for pre-order at B&H for $399, here. So, we keep preaching to print more, and Canon seems to be giving even more reason to do so.