Casey Neistat Looks For The Best Vlogging Camera | Sony vs Canon

There are three things Vloggers need in order to have a successful career: a camera, a good microphone, and something to talk about. Youtube Vlogger Casey Neistat usually has plenty of things to talk about (intermingled with crazy antics), which is evident in his daily vlog which ran for more than 600 consecutive days. Now the wildly popular and influential personality is dishing on the gear he uses and why a long time switch just occurred.

The microphone of choice for the Youtuber comes in two flavors, as the Shure VP83 and the venerable Rode VideoMic Pro. When it comes to his daily driver, nothing beats the Canon 80D with its flip-out touch screen display. “This flip-out screen is everything when shooting blogs,” exclaims Neistat in one of his recent videos.

Neistat is not light on his gear, having burned through twelve Canon 80Ds in his over the year and a half daily shooting; but when his Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L lens broke, and Canon refused to fix it, the Canon loyalist threatened to switch to Sony, which he had resisted for a very long time.

In his unorthodox tech review, Casey Neistat goes out to find if the Sony A7sII is a suitable replacement for his beloved Canon 80D.

The Sony A7sII is a go-to camera for many vloggers, but Neistat faults it for not having a flip-out touch screen, where it instead relies on tiny buttons to change focus points. The A7sII is a fantastic camera for video with its full frame sensor capable of producing UHD 4K/30p with log output; Neistat himself praises the Sony’s robustness and image quality.

The clinching argument in the video is that the A7sII is a not well-suited camera for vlogging. What Neistat fails to realize is the Sony relies on its Wifi and mobile application to combat the flip-out screen – something Canon has failed at implementing well. Most of us already have a 4-6 inch display in our pockets that can be used in be utilized for external touch displays for cameras like the Sony A7 line.

Time will tell if Neistat chooses to stay with Sony of if he will make another video where he switches to the GH5. My bet will be on a rebuttal video where Neistat finds the feature set of the Sony, similar to what happened in his review of the Mavic Pro.