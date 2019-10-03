The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) has released the 2019 winners of the Environmental Photographer of the Year awards, with first place going to Shanth Kumar, who’s winning photo has shown how climate change has affected his home in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Climate Change with the 2019 Environmental Photographer of the Year Awards

Mankind has definitely had an impact on the environment, I think we can all agree on that. So the CIWEM decided to shed light on climate change for the awards this year, in both direct and subtle ways.

The CIWEM decided to release the winning images on the same day as the UN’s Climate Action Summit was taking place in New York, along with a press release that read:

“These winning photographs reveal the raw reality of how people and wildlife are struggling with the impacts of climate change all around the world. This award exists to inspire change from political leaders, decision makers, and the general public.”

The winning image comes from Shanth Kumar, who calls the western suburbs of Mumbai his home. His home is also where the scene in the photograph takes place (picture above).

“I believe change is a constant phenomenon,” Kumar says. “Today this change is manifesting in the form of climate change. As a photojournalist, I am seeing it all unfurl before my eyes. I have seen drought, excessive rain, summers getting hotter and winters getting colder. I believe this change is not good and we need to act now otherwise it will impact the generations to come.”

To check out the rest of the photos from the winners of the Environmental Photographer of the Year awards, head to the CIWEM website. Let us know what you think in the comments below!