New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Buy Now!
Deals

“See Beyond. Trust your vision. Trust your tools” | Capture One Pro Initiative Brings Sweet Discount For Students

By Holly Roa on August 8th 2019

Capture One Pro is the raw processing software of choice for color science connoisseurs and tethering enthusiasts, but if you’re on a shoestring budget it can be hard to add another software subscription to monthly expenses no matter the benefits.

If you’re a student who appreciates the finer things in photography life but hasn’t quite been able to squeeze a Capture One Pro subscription into your monthly expenses, today brings amazing news. Capture One has just announced a massive 65% discount on their software subscription exclusively for students.

The discount applies to both monthly and annual subscription options, bringing the price down to a scant EUR $8,40 / USD $7 / GBP $7 per month or EUR $77 / GBP $63 / USD $63 per year.

[Rewind:] JPEGmini Brings Support Directly To Capture One Pro!

The discount is part of an initiative geared toward students, with the theme, “See beyond. Trust your vision. Trust your tools.” Students are encouraged to participate on social media by sharing their work with the hashtag #trustyourvision and taking part in a new group on Facebook called “Capture One Creative Lab – Students.”

Student or no, if you haven’t tried Capture One Pro yet, it’s worth checking out their full-featured 30-day trial which you can download here. There are also free, (with reduced feature set) Capture One Express versions available for Fuji and Sony shooters, and discounted brand-specific Capture One Pro versions for the same that exclude support for other brands. You can find all the pricing information and download links on Capture One’s site, here.

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
Destination Wedding Photography with...
About

Seattle based photographer with a side of videography, specializing in work involving animals, but basically a Jill of all trades.
Instagram: @HJRphotos

RELATED ARTICLES

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals For Photographers 2019

Profoto B2 250 Air TTL Location Kit Price Drop by 50%!

Save 20% On The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports Lens Today Only!

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!