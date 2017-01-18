Capture One Pro 10.0.1 Released | Added Lens Support, Fixes, & Speed Increase

Capture One Pro is becoming ever more popular and staking out more marketshare in recent times, and quite rightly so. While Lightroom is still the most dominant there’s ever growing discontent with certain facets of its performance, and generally the average photographer is noticeably more demanding and sagacious than even 2 years ago.

Capture One 10 was a significant leap in performance and was, what we felt, an across-the-board improvement particularly in rendering speed and performance. Now, with 10.0.1 we see more support, and a few niggling issues fixed. Furthermore, COP 10 was a significant leap in speed especially when working with large files, but it was often the experience of some that TIFF files didn’t quite behave the same way, but that now seems to be a non-issue.

Here’a a brief look at what was introduce in COP 10, and below that what’s new with 10.0.1:

WHAT’S NEW IN CAPTURE ONE PRO 10

Three-step sharpening tools

Output proofing

New default and intuitive workspace

Camera focus tool module for tethered cameras

Tangent panel system support

New filter option: search by orientation of images

Optimization of Jpeg output for size/quality

Move folders in catalogs

Auto masking extended to any editable file type

Improved compressed RAW and Fuji support

Hardware acceleration

OpenCL is now enabled by default

Stripe reduction LCC for 100MP

Optimized LCC creation

Computer ID in license for activation management

Apple script – new properties (Mac only)