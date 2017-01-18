Capture One Pro 10.0.1 Released | Added Lens Support, Fixes, & Speed Increase
Capture One Pro is becoming ever more popular and staking out more marketshare in recent times, and quite rightly so. While Lightroom is still the most dominant there’s ever growing discontent with certain facets of its performance, and generally the average photographer is noticeably more demanding and sagacious than even 2 years ago.
Capture One 10 was a significant leap in performance and was, what we felt, an across-the-board improvement particularly in rendering speed and performance. Now, with 10.0.1 we see more support, and a few niggling issues fixed. Furthermore, COP 10 was a significant leap in speed especially when working with large files, but it was often the experience of some that TIFF files didn’t quite behave the same way, but that now seems to be a non-issue.
Here’a a brief look at what was introduce in COP 10, and below that what’s new with 10.0.1:
WHAT’S NEW IN CAPTURE ONE PRO 10
- Three-step sharpening tools
- Output proofing
- New default and intuitive workspace
- Camera focus tool module for tethered cameras
- Tangent panel system support
- New filter option: search by orientation of images
- Optimization of Jpeg output for size/quality
- Move folders in catalogs
- Auto masking extended to any editable file type
- Improved compressed RAW and Fuji support
- Hardware acceleration
- OpenCL is now enabled by default
- Stripe reduction LCC for 100MP
- Optimized LCC creation
- Computer ID in license for activation management
- Apple script – new properties (Mac only)
10.0.1 Lens Support
- Schneider Kreuznach RS 110mm (Aerial)
- Schneider Kreuznach RS 150mm (Aerial)
- Rodenstock RS 32mm (Aerial)
- Sony FE 50mm F2.8 Macro Lens pro le
- Sony 28–75mm F2.8 SAM Lens pro le
- Sony 135mm F2.8 [T4.5] STF Lens pro le
- Sony Ultra Wide Converter Lens pro le
- Sony fisheye Converter Lens pro le
- Sony 300mm F2.8 G SSM II Lens pro le
- Sony 70–300mm F4.5–5.6 G SSM II Lens pro le
- Sony FE 24-240mm F3.5-6.3 OSS Lens pro le
10.0.1 Bug fixes (Mac)
- Lagging while quickly browsing through images by holding the arrow key down
- The Mac crash reporter does not nd a crash report when Capture One is force quit
- Crash if no collection selected and we select next collection
- The Mac crash reporter often fails to nd the correct crash report for Capture One
- Decreasing Target Highlight Value via keyboard shortcut does not work
- Wrong naming for custom ICC pro les that are not in library in catalogs
- Crash when entering “/” in the Format eld in the Next Capture Naming tool
- Cannot apply preset/style with custom ICC if the ICC is not in the library
- The “Applied Styles and Presets” section is missing in the “Styles and Presets” tool
- Changing library in full screen mode causes CO to crash
- Crash when closing the Import Window while it is populating with images
- Crash when moving smart albums in a catalog
- Magenta color cast before style applying
- Loupe will not work on thumbnails
- Iris GPU on new MBP causing artifact in t-view
- Crash when exporting variants with Open CL enabled on MBP2015
- Crash when selecting an image in the browser on Mac Pro with non-OEM Nvidia card
- CMYK readouts give wildly di erent values in Capture One 10
10.0.1 Bug Fixes (Win)
- Changing brush size with Tangent Knobs does not work
- Large TIFF crashes
- Crash when .NET installation is older than 4.6.2
- The readouts won’t show when the window is small
- Cannot Click Between Thumbnails when Loupe Is Selected
- Express and DB version can not check for software updates
- Deactivating DB version thinks it is Express For Sony
- Localization Issue: German. There is no Capture One 10 Engine, There are two Capture
- One 9 Engines.
- “Show Mask Always” doesn’t show adjustments when changing exposure
- Delete file from session does not refocus browser window on next selection
- Brush tool does not display right physical size in brush settings
- Multiple Card readers not displayed in CO import window
- Lens EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS is not recognized automatically
You can find the full release notes and get COP10.0.1 here.
