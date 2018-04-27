Canon’s Big Rebate Offers End Tomorrow | Save $700 On Top Bodies & L Lenses

Your Complete Guide to Capturing Wedding Details

By SLR Lounge Official on April 27th 2018

In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:

Canon’s current rebate program is about to end. They have some really good rebates on their most popular camera bodies and lenses, including their mirrorless M5 and M6 cameras. Buyers can save up to $700 off bodies and $300 on lenses.

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

