Canon’s Big Rebate Offers End Tomorrow | Save $700 On Top Bodies & L Lenses
In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:
Canon’s current rebate program is about to end. They have some really good rebates on their most popular camera bodies and lenses, including their mirrorless M5 and M6 cameras. Buyers can save up to $700 off bodies and $300 on lenses.
CANON
- Canon EOS-1D X Mark II – $500
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV –up to $400
- Canon EOS 5DS/5DS R – $200
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II –up to $300
- Canon EOS 6D – $700
- Canon EOS 7D Mark II – $300-$500
- Canon EOS 80D – up to $700
- Canon EOS 77D –up to $450
- Canon EOS M5 –up to $230
- Canon EOS M6 –up to $280
CANON LENSES
- Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L – $300
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III – $200
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS – $100
- Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L – $50
- Canon EF-S 17-55mm f/2.8 IS – $80
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II – $200
- Canon EF 24mm f/2.8 IS – $50
- Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II – $150
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L – $150
- Canon EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro – $70
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II – $200
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L – $100
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS – $100
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L – $50
- Canon EF 85mm f/1.2L II – $150
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L IS Macro – $150
- Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II – $200
- Canon EF 400mm f/5.6L – $100
