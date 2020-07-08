Canon’s Big Announcement is Tomorrow | Here’s Everything We Expect to See
Canon’s big product announcement is happening tomorrow, July 9, 2020 at 8:00am EST. You can watch it live at www.usa.canon.com/virtualproductlaunch. If you can’t wait that long, there’s a lot that we already know about what Canon is planning to release. The two highlights of the announcement should be the EOS R5, and the so-far unannounced EOS R6. The R5 is easily the most anticipated camera of the year, and for good reason. On top of its impressive specs like it’s 20fps electronic shutter, the R5 will be the first full-frame mirrorless camera to offer 8K RAW video recording at 30fps. Here’s everything we expect from tomorrow’s announcement:
Canon Cameras:
Canon EOS R5 (Canon Rumors)
- 44.7/45mp full-frame CMOS sensor
- 5-axis in-body stabilization
- 5 stops with IBIS alone
- 7-8 stops of correction when used with in-lens stabilization
- 12fps mechanical, 20fps electronic
- 4K @ 120fps
- 4K @ 60fps
- Built-in 5GHz WiFi
- 8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps
- 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).
- 4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps.
- No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor.*
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.
- Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.
- A Canon first, the EOS R5 will feature 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses.
- Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II.
- New battery, but the same shape and compatibility with the EOS 5D Mark IV
- Expected to ship July 30, 2020.
- Expected cost: Around $3999 USD
Canon EOS R6 (Canon Rumors)
- 20mp full-frame CMOS sensor
- DIGIC X
- IBIS
- 12fps mechanical and 20fps electronic.
- Oversampled 5K Video
- 4K @ 60p
- FullHD @ 120p
- Canon Log
- 10-bit
- Zebras
- AF identical to the EOS R5
- No RAW video mode
- Dual SD UHS-II slots
- Head detection AF
- Animal detection AF
- Identical 5 million dot EVF as the EOS R5
- No top-down screen
- Build quality not as good as the EOS R5
- Bluetooth 4.2 (EOS R5 to get Bluetooth 5.0)
- LP-E6NH Battery (Same as the EOS R5)
- Expected to ship August 27, 2020
- Expected cost: Around $2499 USD
Canon Accessories:
- Canon Wi-Fi Grip WFT-R10 (A/B/C/D/E)
- Canon Battery Grip BG-R10
- Canon Battery LP-E6NH
Canon Lenses:
- Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM
- Canon RF 600mm f/11
- Canon RF 800mm f/11
- Canon RF 1.4x Teleconverter
- Canon RF 2x Teleconverter
Canon Lens Accessories:
- Canon Lens Hood ET-101
- Canon Lens Hood ET-88B
- Canon Lens Hood ET-77
- Canon Lens Case LZ1328
- Canon Lens Case LZ1435
- Extender lens cap RF
Canon Printer:
- ImagePROGRAF Pro-300
So what do you think? Do you feel that the rumors and price points/specs are accurate? Are you expecting more/less? Let us know in the comments below.
