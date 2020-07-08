Canon’s big product announcement is happening tomorrow, July 9, 2020 at 8:00am EST. You can watch it live at www.usa.canon.com/virtualproductlaunch. If you can’t wait that long, there’s a lot that we already know about what Canon is planning to release. The two highlights of the announcement should be the EOS R5, and the so-far unannounced EOS R6. The R5 is easily the most anticipated camera of the year, and for good reason. On top of its impressive specs like it’s 20fps electronic shutter, the R5 will be the first full-frame mirrorless camera to offer 8K RAW video recording at 30fps. Here’s everything we expect from tomorrow’s announcement:

Canon Cameras:

Canon EOS R5 (Canon Rumors)

44.7/45mp full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body stabilization 5 stops with IBIS alone 7-8 stops of correction when used with in-lens stabilization

12fps mechanical, 20fps electronic

4K @ 120fps

4K @ 60fps

Built-in 5GHz WiFi

8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps

8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).

4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps.

No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor. *

Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.

Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.

A Canon first, the EOS R5 will feature 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses.

Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II.

New battery, but the same shape and compatibility with the EOS 5D Mark IV

Expected to ship July 30, 2020.

Expected cost: Around $3999 USD

Canon EOS R6 (Canon Rumors)

20mp full-frame CMOS sensor

DIGIC X

IBIS

12fps mechanical and 20fps electronic.

Oversampled 5K Video

4K @ 60p

FullHD @ 120p

Canon Log

10-bit

Zebras

AF identical to the EOS R5

No RAW video mode

Dual SD UHS-II slots

Head detection AF

Animal detection AF

Identical 5 million dot EVF as the EOS R5

No top-down screen

Build quality not as good as the EOS R5

Bluetooth 4.2 (EOS R5 to get Bluetooth 5.0)

LP-E6NH Battery (Same as the EOS R5)

Expected to ship August 27, 2020

Expected cost: Around $2499 USD

Canon Accessories:

Canon Wi-Fi Grip WFT-R10 (A/B/C/D/E)

Canon Battery Grip BG-R10

Canon Battery LP-E6NH

Canon Lenses:

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM

Canon RF 600mm f/11

Canon RF 800mm f/11

Canon RF 1.4x Teleconverter

Canon RF 2x Teleconverter

Canon Lens Accessories:

Canon Lens Hood ET-101

Canon Lens Hood ET-88B

Canon Lens Hood ET-77

Canon Lens Case LZ1328

Canon Lens Case LZ1435

Extender lens cap RF

Canon Printer:

ImagePROGRAF Pro-300

So what do you think? Do you feel that the rumors and price points/specs are accurate? Are you expecting more/less? Let us know in the comments below.

