If you’ve been following the news on Canon’s foray into mirrorless lately, you’ll know there’s a lot of really cool stuff on the horizon. Chief among them is the Canon EOS R5 and R6 which are expected to be officially announced in early July. New cameras are pretty useless without essential lenses though and 2020 promises to be a big year for Canon RF glass.

According to the typically very reliable folks at Nokishita, Canon is planning to release many new and interesting RF lenses in 2020.

[Related Reading: Canon RF 24-70 f/2.8L Review | The New Workhorse for Canon Mirrorless]

Here are the lenses you can expect from Canon in 2020:

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM

Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM

Canon RF 600mm f/11 DO IS STM

Canon RF 800mm f/11 DO IS STM

Canon RF 1.4x

Canon RF 2.0x

Among these lenses the RF 50 f/1.8 STM and the 85 f/2 Macro IS STM stand out to me. The “nifty 50” is an essential lens for any camera system, so having an affordable entry-level lens will go a long way toward building a consumer base for the EOS R system. The 85 f/2 Macro IS strikes me as a great multipurpose lens. I love my RF 35 f/1.8 Macro for just about everything. so this lens will probably be a similar lens, just at the 85 focal length. I’d expect the 50 1.8 to come in at around $199 with the 85 at around $499. That’s just a hunch though. As for what I think is missing from this lineup, I think two glaring holes in the RF system right now are a 24 & 35mm f/1.4L. Hopefully, we’ll find out that they are coming this year too!

What do you think of these lenses? Which lenses are missing from the RF lineup that you’d like to see? Let us know in the comments below.

Check Pricing & Availability of Canon Lenses Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon