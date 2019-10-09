Canon Rumored to Release RF 70-200 f/2.8L and RF 85 f/1.2L DS Before End of 2019
Canon is apparently set to release two new full frame mirrorless lenses before the end of the year, the RF 70-200 f/2.8L and the RF 85 f/1.2L DS. This rumor by Nokishita confirms most observers expectations that Canon would offer the full “holy trinity” before the end of the year. Last month Canon released both the RF 15-35 f/2.8L and the RF 24-70 f/2.8L.
Expected to be released before the end of 2019 (via Canon Rumors):
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM
- Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L DS USM
- Lens Hood ET-83F (W III)
- Stereo Microphone DM-E100
- Tripod Grio HG100-TBR
Both of these lenses promise to be revolutionary in their own way. The RF 70-200 takes advantage of the technological benefits of the Canon EOS R‘s reduced flange distance and mirrorless technology to give us a significantly smaller (roughly half the length of the EF 70-200 f/2.8L) long range zoom lens. The RF 85 f/1.2L DS promises smoother bokeh than the standard RF 85 f/1.2L. Pricing for both lenses has not yet been released.
Are you excited about the prospect of a smaller 70-200 f/2.8 lens? How about the improved bokeh on the 85 f/1.2 DS? Let us know in the comments below.
