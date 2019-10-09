Canon is apparently set to release two new full frame mirrorless lenses before the end of the year, the RF 70-200 f/2.8L and the RF 85 f/1.2L DS. This rumor by Nokishita confirms most observers expectations that Canon would offer the full “holy trinity” before the end of the year. Last month Canon released both the RF 15-35 f/2.8L and the RF 24-70 f/2.8L.

Expected to be released before the end of 2019 (via Canon Rumors):

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L DS USM

Lens Hood ET-83F (W III)

Stereo Microphone DM-E100

Tripod Grio HG100-TBR

Both of these lenses promise to be revolutionary in their own way. The RF 70-200 takes advantage of the technological benefits of the Canon EOS R‘s reduced flange distance and mirrorless technology to give us a significantly smaller (roughly half the length of the EF 70-200 f/2.8L) long range zoom lens. The RF 85 f/1.2L DS promises smoother bokeh than the standard RF 85 f/1.2L. Pricing for both lenses has not yet been released.

Are you excited about the prospect of a smaller 70-200 f/2.8 lens? How about the improved bokeh on the 85 f/1.2 DS? Let us know in the comments below.