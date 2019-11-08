Canon Rumors is reporting that an anonymous source informed them that the EOS-1D X Mark III will come packaged with a 24.X megapixel sensor, however, new information suggests that more than likely it will feature a 20.1 megapixel sensor. Which one will it be? Only time will tell, but a 20.1 megapixel sensor may prove a disappointment to some who were hoping for a bit of an upgrade over the current 20.2 megapixel sensor. The fact that the actual megapixel count wasn’t specified when Canon first announced the camera suggests that it’s not something they wanted to highlight and will more than likely be on the lower end. It’s also possible that there are two versions in the wild being tested concurrently, one with a 24 megapixel sensor and one with 20. That said, the EOS 1DX Mark III is intended for sports and nature photographers who more often than not prioritize speed over pixel count. And speed is an area where the 1DX Mark III will excel.

New Lens Patents

In other news, Canon has recently filed patents for a number of interesting telephoto lenses. All indications are that these are EF mount lenses and not RF though.

Canon 400mm f/2.8

Focal length: 392.56 mm

F no: 2.90

Image height: 21.64 mm

Lens length: 371.16 mm

Back focus: 59.99 mm

Canon 500mm f/4

Focal length: 489.05 mm

F no: 4.12

Image height: 21.64 mm

Lens length: 411.08 mm

Back focus: 86.24 mm

Canon 600mm f/4

Focal length: 584.99 mm

F no: 4.12

Image height: 21.64 mm

Lens length: 476.28 mm

Back focus: 87.97 mm

Canon 800mm f/5.6

Focal length: 778.44 mm

F no: 5.80

Image height: 21.64 mm

Lens length: 489.01 mm

Back focus: 48.66 mm

Check Pricing & Availability of Canon Cameras

Adorama | B&H