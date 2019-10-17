It’s no secret that Canon is about to announce the release of the RF 70-200 f/2.8L and the RF 85 f/1.2L DS (Defocus Smoothing), but now we know a little bit more about their specs and what they’re going to look like thanks to Nokishita.

Canon RF 70-200 f/2.8L Specs:

17 elements in 13 groups

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.7m, Max: 0.23 x magnification

Filter Diameter: 77mm

Weight: 1070 g

Canon RF 85 f/1.2L DS Specs:

13 elements in 9 groups

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.85m, Max: .12 x magnification

Filter Diameter: 82mm

Diaphragm Blades: 9

Weight: 1195 g

Canon RF 70-200 f/2.8L Images

Canon RF 85 f/1.2L DS Images

[Related Reading: New Video from Canon Shows Off the RF 70-200 f/2.8L]

Both of these lenses promise to be revolutionary in their own way. The RF 70-200 f/2.8L comes in a significantly lighter and more compact package than its predecessor, the EF 70-200 f/2.8L III (3.3 lbs, 1480 grams). Weighing only 2.35 lbs (1070 grams), the RF 70-200 2.8L will actually be lighter than the RF 85 1.2 DS (2.63 lbs, 1195 grams). The RF 85 1.2L DS promises smoother bokeh. I can’t wait to get my hands on both of these lenses!

Do you plan to buy either of these lenses? What new features excite you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

Check Pricing and Availability of Current Canon RF Products Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon