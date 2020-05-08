Is Canon working on the greatest telephoto zoom lens ever? According to a new rumor, Canon is currently testing a 70-135mm f/2L lens. This lens would be the first of it’s kind. Canon’s introduction of the RF 28-70 f/2L in 2019 set the groundwork for a totally new generation of fast zoom lenses. So this lens fits with the trajectory that Canon has been on since the release of the EOS R, namely, creating revolutionary lenses that push the limits of what is possible with lens technology.

It sounds like a dream lens for portrait photographers. Hopefully Canon will make it a “holy trinity”, and complete the lineup with a 16-28mm f/2, a dream lens for nightscape photographers.

While this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, it fits with past rumors that Canon plans to create a “holy trinity” of f/2 lenses. If this rumor is true, it would be another major achievement for Canon. I’d rate this rumor as plausible-likely.

