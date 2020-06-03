According to a new rumor, Canon is currently developing an RF 100mm f/2 IS USM for its full-frame mirrorless line of cameras. It may actually already be in the hands of some photographers for testing. This represents the expected trend of Canon filling out their mirrorless lens lineup with all of the primes and zooms you’ve come to expect over the years. With each new lens though, Canon seems to be swinging for the fence. If this rumor is true, this lens is no exception.

Released in 2009, the current EF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro is an aged, albeit exceptional lens for close up detail shots, product photography, and quite a good lens for portraits. With this potential new RF lens, however, Canon is continuing its trend of innovation. The extra stop of the f/2 aperture hints that this will likely be an exceptional portrait lens. I can’t wait to learn more!

What do you make of this rumor? Would you buy an RF 100mm f/2? Let us know in the comments below.

