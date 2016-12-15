Canon Launches New All-In-One Printer Line That’s Feature Rich For A Connected Generation
Canon has announced a slew of new printers from the PIXMA line that seem to suggest the company is betting on design and expanded social features to entice a varied generation of printer buyers. The new line aren’t like the Canon printers that have been stealing news in recent months that are meant for a higher-end level of home and studio printing, but neither do these PIXMAs lack in ability; somehow managing to find a balance between compact and modern design aesthetic and straight up functionality.
The new series is made up of 4 new variants certainly don’t look quite like the printers you’ve likely got under your desk, and with that new look comes a new way to interact with them, as touchscreen LCDs feature heavily in the range which should make them more intuitive and quick to navigate – something most printers never succeed at.
THE implementation of the touchscreen and new look suggest these are printers for a new generation, and going along with that trend, they have other social and cloud features. With PIXMA a use can print from Canon’s PIXMA Cloud Link from essentially anywhere and means users can send images, documents, email attchments and even Gmail messages to a printer from vairous devices. And speaking of printing images, you can do that within half the start-up time of the last generation, and if you are Instagram inclined (cough), you can even use creative filters on your images from from the printer.
The variants are:
- PIXMA TS9020 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer – 5 inch screen with touch panel and on-screen buttons
- PIXMA TS8020 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer – 4.3 inch screen with touch panel and on-screen buttons
- PIXMA TS6020 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer – 3 inch screen with touch panel and off-screen buttons
- PIXMA TS5020 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer – 3 inch screen with off-screen directional pad and start/stop buttons
They range in price from $99 topping out at $199. Check them out here.
As a long time user of Canon inkjets I have noticed that Canon has continued to shrink the size of their ink carts while maintaining a strict fix on the pricing. Yes, this is true of all manufacturers to some extent but more so with Canon from what I’ve seen. Their printers work great but I can’t foresee buying another one.
Is there a wired option on that back for RJ45?