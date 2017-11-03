Canon & Fuji Lens Sales & More Deals On Wacom Tablets, MacBook Pros & G-Tech | Deal Dash

In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:

Typically when we post deal dashes there is a focus on one particular brand and maybe a few other great offerings, but right now there are deals from many, and for a broad range of tech. There are some great Canon lens sales, some from Fuji, great deals on Apple laptops, and a pretty sweet deal on a G-Tech RAID set-up. Wonderfully, these include some of the most sought after pieces of new gear with from lenses and bodies. Here’s a breakdown of what’s on tap:

Apple

Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016, Space Gray) $700 Off

Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016, Space Gray) $500 Off

Canon

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens $200 off

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens $150 off

Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM Lens $150 off

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens $200 off

Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens $150 off

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens $100 off

Wacom Intuos Pro

Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet (Medium) $50 off

The Intuos Pro is a standard drawing tablet that connects to your system via USB or Bluetooth. It has eight customizable ExpressKeys and a Touch Ring to assist you with your workflow, and comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, which has 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. The gold standard of pen tablets.

G-Technology

G-Technology G-RAID USB G1 12TB Removable Dual-Drive Storage System (2 x 6TB) $549 ($180 off)

Add the speed and storage capabilities of RAID and USB 3.0 to your Mac and Windows system using the G-RAID USB G1 12TB Removable Dual-Drive Storage System (2 x 6TB) from G-Technology. This array features 2 x SATA III 6 Gb/s drive bays, each of which holds one removable 6TB Enterprise-class hard drive, for a total capacity of 12TB. Each drive also has a rotational speed of 7200 rpm to allow for combined read and write speeds of up to 400 MB/s. While the G-RAID USB is built with a USB 3.0 interface, it is also compatible with USB 2.0 technology.

Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR Lens $150 off

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R Lens $100 off

Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 R Lens $100 off