For all of you waiting on the edge of your seats to find out when Canon is going to release the EOS R5 & R6, your waiting is probably over. According to Canon Rumors, a source has confirmed that Canon’s most highly anticipated cameras in a decade are set to be announced on July 9, 2020. They also suggest that the EOS R6 will likely begin shipping in August 2020. Those of your wanting to get your hands in the EOS R5, however, will probably have to wait until September 2020.

Here’s a list of all that Canon is expected to announce on July 9:

Canon EOS R5

Canon EOS R6

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 IS STM

Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM

Canon RF 600mm f/11 DO IS STM

Canon RF 800mm f/11 DO IS STM

Teleconverter RF 1.4x

Teleconverter RF 2x

Further Reading: More Rumored Specifications on the Canon EOS R5 & R6 Mirrorless Have Surfaced

Do you anticipate buying either of these cameras? If so, which one? Let us know in the comments below.

Check Pricing & Availability of Canon Mirrorless Products Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon