For all of you waiting on the edge of your seats to find out when Canon is going to release the EOS R5 & R6, your waiting is probably over. According to Canon Rumors, a source has confirmed that Canon’s most highly anticipated cameras in a decade are set to be announced on July 9, 2020. They also suggest that the EOS R6 will likely begin shipping in August 2020. Those of your wanting to get your hands in the EOS R5, however, will probably have to wait until September 2020.
Here’s a list of all that Canon is expected to announce on July 9:
- Canon EOS R5
- Canon EOS R6
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 IS STM
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM
- Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM
- Canon RF 600mm f/11 DO IS STM
- Canon RF 800mm f/11 DO IS STM
- Teleconverter RF 1.4x
- Teleconverter RF 2x
Do you anticipate buying either of these cameras? If so, which one? Let us know in the comments below.
Jay Henington
I'm a Chicago wedding photographer and co-owner of Henington Photography. I photograph weddings with my better half, Larissa. When I'm not taking pictures, I'm most likely playing with our two boys, editing, eating chips and salsa, or writing for SLR Lounge. Website: Henington Photography Instagram: @heningtonphotography
