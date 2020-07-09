The Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 have finally arrived, and a quick glance at either of them will leave you very impressed. Priced at a mere ~$2500 and a whopping ~$3900 for the R6 and R5, respectively, in one fell swoop, Canon has delivered literally everything we were personally hoping for, and more!

The Canon EOS R5 has an all-new 45-megapixel sensor, made by Canon, and is capable of 8K RAW video. That’s the territory of RED cameras, not Sony or Panasonic…

The Canon EOS R6 inherits the high-speed 20-megapixel sensor from the Canon 1DX III, allowing 20 FPS with a fully electronic shutter or 12 FPS with its mechanical shutter. Yes, you can get the performance of a ~$6500 camera, for under $2500.

The EOS R6 also offers 4K/60p video, (no RAW) with 10-bit 4:2:2 C-Log or HDR PQ options, and 1080/120p video , too.

Both cameras share the same new “Dual-Pixel AF mk2”, which is built upon the already quite impressive autofocus system from the Canon 1DX mk3, with 1053 focus points that cover 100% of the viewfinder and use AI (machine learning) to recognize and track subjects.

Both cameras offer Canon’s brand-new IBIS (in-body image stabilization) technology, which claims (up to) a shocking 8 EVs of stabilization when used in conjunction with select RF IS lenses, and a minimum of 6 EVs stabilization with any lens.

Both cameras offer dual card slots with ample buffers, and no “one card slot is really slow” caveat. Both cameras can shoot at 20 FPS using the electronic shutter, and 12 FPS with the mechanical shutter, with full autofocus capability.

Are you interested yet? Here are the complete specs from Canon’s press release:

Canon EOS R5 Specifications

SENSOR: 45-megapixel CMOS full-frame Bayer sensor, new DIGIC X processor

LENS MOUNT: Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless)

STILL IMAGES: 45-megapixel (8192 x 5464) RAW (CR3), lossless/compressed, 10-bit HEIF (HDR)

VIDEO RESOLUTION: 8K 30p, 29.97p 24p, 23.98p, full-sensor; 4K/120p, 60p, 30p, 24p, over-sampled from 8K

VIDEO COMPRESSION: 8K RAW, ALL-I, IPB; 4K ALL-I, IPB 10-bit 4:2:2, LOG, HDR PQ

VIDEO FEATURES: Zebra (exposure warning) stripes, focus peaking, audio & microphone ports, HDMI-micro

ISO: 100-51200 (Expanded: ISO 50, ISO 102400)

AUTOFOCUS: 1053-point Dual Pixel AF II (AI-trained subject tracking, 100% viewfinder coverage)

SHOOTING SPEED: 20 FPS max speed w/ electronic shutter, 12 FPS max w/ mechanical shutter, full autofocus

STABILIZATION: Yes, sensor and lens-based, 6-8 stops

VIEWFINDER: 5.76M-dot electronic viewfinder, (EVF) 100% coverage, 0.76x mag.

LCD: 3.2-in, 2.1M-dot touchscreen

CONNECTIVITY: Headphone (3.5mm), microphone (3.5mm) HDMI-D (micro), USB-C (3.2, 10GBit/sec, USB-PD power delivery)

STORAGE: CFExpress, SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II)

BATTERY: LP-E6NH, 320 shots per charge, USB-PD charging

BATTERY GRIP: Optional, $349 standard (BG-R10), $999 Wireless File Transmitter w/ Ethernet jack & multi-camera shooting

BODY CONSTRUCTION: metal/alloy construction, fully weather-sealed

SIZE: 5.43×3.84×3.46 in (138x98x88mm)

5.43×3.84×3.46 in (138x98x88mm) WEIGHT: 1.63 lb (738 g)

Canon EOS R5 Price & Pre-Order

The EOS R5 will be available starting at the end of July, and pre-orders are available now!

$3,899 Body-only (B&H | Adorama | Amazon)

$4,999 w/ RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS (B&H | Adorama | Amazon)

Canon EOS R6 Specifications

SENSOR: 20-megapixel BSI-CMOS full-frame Bayer sensor

LENS MOUNT: Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless)

STILL IMAGES: 20-megapixel (5472 x 3648) RAW (CR3), lossless/compressed, 10-bit HEIF (HDR)

VIDEO RESOLUTION: 4K/120p, 60p, 30p, 24p, over-sampled from slightly cropped full-sensor

VIDEO COMPRESSION: ALL-I, IPB 10-bit 4:2:2, LOG, HDR PQ

VIDEO FEATURES: Zebra (exposure warning) stripes, focus peaking, audio & microphone ports, HDMI-micro

ISO: 100-102400 (Expanded: ISO 50, ISO 204800)

AUTOFOCUS: 1053-point Dual Pixel AF II (AI-trained subject tracking, 100% viewfinder coverage)

SHOOTING SPEED: 20 FPS max speed w/ electronic shutter, 12 FPS max speed w/ mechanical shutter, full autofocus

STABILIZATION: Yes, sensor and lens-based, 6-8 stops

VIEWFINDER: 3.68M-dot electronic viewfinder, (EVF) 100% coverage, 0.78x mag.

LCD: 3 in, 1.6M-dot touchscreen

CONNECTIVITY: Headphone (3.5mm), microphone (3.5mm) HDMI-D (micro), USB-C (3.2, 10GBit/sec, USB-PD power delivery)

STORAGE: Dual SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) (both the fast type!)

BATTERY: LP-E6NH, 360 shots per charge, USB-PD charging

BATTERY GRIP: Optional, $349 standard (BG-R10)

BODY CONSTRUCTION: metal/alloy construction, fully weather-sealed

SIZE: 5.43×3.84×3.48 in (138x98x88 mm)

5.43×3.84×3.48 in (138x98x88 mm) WEIGHT: 1.5 lb (680 g)

Canon EOS R6 Price & Pre-Order

The EOS R6 will be available starting at the end of August, and pre-orders are available now!

$2,499 Body-only (B&H | Adorama | Amazon)

$2899 w/ RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM (B&H | Adorama | Amazon)

$3599 w/ RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM (B&H | Adorama | Amazon)

The Canon BG-R10 battery grip will be available starting at the end of July, and pre-orders are available now!

Canon EOS R5 & R6 | Initial Thoughts

At first glance, these two cameras represent virtually everything we’ve wanted from Canon in a full-frame mirrorless system. Highly competitive feature sets, bodies that will feel highly familiar and intuitive to anyone who has ever picked up a Canon 5-series or 6-series DSLR, and most likely, the performance and image results to reward any potential investors.

EOS R5 | Canon Does 8K RAW Video For Under $4K

While the price tag of the EOS R5 is a bit staggering at close to $4,000, there is of course no other camera in its class if you are a video shooter. 8K RAW video has previously been the territory of cameras costing an absolute fortune, so if the R5 proves to be usable (meaning, no heat issues, etc) for major cinema work, then it will take on competition from RED, not from Sony or Panasonic. The price of a RED 8K RAW DSMC2? Around $25K to $55K. Now the EOS R5 sounds like a screaming deal, huh?

It may seem unfortunate for any “stills shooters” who just wanted a ~$3000 “mirrorless 5D IV” camera, of course, but just remember, its throughput prowess is not just about video; in terms of speed, this thing is essentially a 5D IV with a Canon 1DX III engine. Yes, that’s a 45-megapixel camera that can shoot at 12-20 FPS. (And, the buffer is decent! No word on if the R5 offers C-RAW, but it likely does, which greatly enhances any buffer.)

Speaking of unprecedented performance, there’s the IBIS that claims up to 8 stops of stabilization, when using certain IS lenses. That’s highly unprecedented, if accurate. It might not prove true at certain shutter speeds measured in whole seconds, but it sure could be a game-changer for things like low-light wedding photography & portraiture.

EOS R6 | Canon 1DX III performance, for $2500

What the EOS R5 lacks in affordability, the EOS R6 makes up for with impressive features in a ~$2500 body. The R6 is not your average entry-level or “prosumer” full-frame mirrorless camera, indeed, as it also inherits the sensor (and autofocus system, and video specs) of the Canon 1DX mkIII. Like the EOS R5, its shooting speed is on par with the fastest cameras around, with one of the fastest mechanical shutter speeds ever.

If 20 megapixels seems underwhelming, though, just remember- the sensor is still more than enough for high-quality 4K video, and the RAW stills will be some of the “cleanest” around; offering low noise and impressive dynamic range at all ISOs, even extremely high ISOs like 12800 or 25600…

All in all, indeed there’s something for everyone. It seems very clear that Canon’s EOS R was just a hint at Canon’s loftier goals for their system. After undoubtedly getting lots of feedback about the EOS R and EOS RP, Canon delivered virtually everything we could have asked for. Dual card slots that are both high-speed, IBIS that (potentially) surpasses all competitors, and other cutting-edge technology that we simply can’t judge yet without taking these cameras to real-world scenarios (weddings? landscapes?) for definitive testing and reviewing.

Canon EOS R5 Review Canon EOS R6 Review – Coming Soon!

We’re getting our hands on both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 very soon, and will be taking them out for some serious professional work, and exciting adventures. Stay tuned for more thoughts, samples, tests, and our full reviews!

In the meantime, what do you think? Will you be pre-ordering the $2500 EOS R6? Or will you be saving up for the $3900 EOS R5? Is there anything you would have liked to see differently? Or did Canon deliver the exact camera(s) you were hoping for? Leave a comment below and let us know!

Canon EOS R5 Pre-Order | Canon EOS R6 Pre-Order

