Canon EOS R & RP Firmware Update Coming Soon To Improve Autofocus

By David J. Crewe on August 28th 2019

To put the “icing on the cake” with all of Canon’s official announcements today, they’ve also released a preview of their upcoming firmware update for the EOS R and RP systems. This new update is focused on, well, focus! (pun sort of intended). From the video below, it appears there’s going to be a MASSIVE boost in the AF tracking and Eye/Face detection functions.

While this doesn’t sound like as big of a news story as the rest of the announcements today from Canon, I can tell you that most R & RP users have been waiting for this update for what feels like to them, forever!

The exciting new update will offer enhanced AF functions to help you better view, track and capture subjects. The three main components are:

  • Eye Detection AF will be improved so you can better focus on a moving subject’s eye even if it is far away or when the face appears small in the viewfinder.
  • AF frame tracking is improved so there is virtually no delay between the actual focusing and when it’s displayed in the AF frame, helping you continuously track the subject and shoot comfortably.
  • The AF function works faster overall so even at a distance, you can capture the subject quickly.

The update is currently scheduled to go live in late September,* (Subject to change), so be sure to keep an eye out for any updates for your system and be sure to let us know how it works if and when you do the update!

To learn more, visit the official canon site here https://Canon.us/dqb3j
