Canon has finally released the new highly anticipated firmware for the EOS R/RP. The new update features improvements to face tracking and Eye AF that should bring the EOS R into league with the likes of Sony and Nikon.

Features:

Enhances eye detection Auto Focus (AF) for improved face and eye recognition at greater distances.

Improved Auto Focus (AF) performance helps the camera to focus on and track smaller subjects.

Reduces lag time between the actual Auto Focus (AF) and the AF frame display for images in the viewfinder or on the LCD.

Fixes a phenomenon in which the AF frame size cannot be changed in the Servo AF setting.

Fixes PTP communication vulnerability.

I’ve installed the new firmware and the improvement so far is dramatic. The autofocus on the EOS R locks onto faces and finds the eye almost instantly. I can’t wait to test it out more thoroughly in some real world tests but my initial impression is that this is the best face recognition autofocus I’ve ever used and it dramatically improves the usability of the Canon EOS R.

If you can’t wait to download it and test it for yourself, you can currently download the firmware update from Canon’s Mexico site.

By tomorrow, September 26, it should also be available on Canon’s USA site found below.