Canon EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II Details Accidently Leaked

I guess you just can’t keep anything a secret anymore! It looks like the promo videos and specs for the upcoming Canon EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II were leaked online, and the folks at Canon Rumors happened to catch it all!

Slated for announcement on August 29th, 2019, it seems someone on the marketing team got a little ahead of themselves and accidently uploaded the promo videos for the two upcoming cameras. If these are to believed, then there’s a lot of information to digest for Canon shooters and enthusiasts, so without any more rambling, take a look at the video and specs below.

The Canon EOS 90D

EOS 90D Details

32.5mp APS-C Sensor

45AF points (all cross-type)

DIGIC 8

10fps shooting

4K at 30p/25p

FullHD at 120p/100p

Optical viewfinder & face detection

100% viewfinder coverage

220K dot RGB + IR metering

Touchscreen Vari-Angle LCD

Dust & water-resistant

Battery grip BG-E14

The EOS M6 Mark II

EOS M6 Mark II Details

32.5mp APS-C Sensor

DIGIC 8

14fps

RAW burst to 30fps

Up to ISO 26500

Eye detect AF

AF capable down to -5 EV

4K video

FullHD at 120fps

Removable OLED viewfinder

So far the developments seem pretty impressive and the comments have been rather positive, (for the most part), about what they may get with these cameras. Most people seem excited about the 4k Video capabilities on the M6 and the Eye Detect Autofocus. Someone even captured a screencap of the original Canon Australia post stating that on the M6 Mark II that the 4k Video will be 30p uncropped! Pretty impressive. Now to just wait and see if all of this information is accurate upon the official release. I’m wondering if any additional new lenses will be announced to go along side of these new camera bodies once the official event hits?

What do you all think? Are you excited about these cameras or do you feel it’s just a few bells and whistles added to bolster the line up? Will you be picking up any of these rigs? Here at the office i’m personally interested in testing out the M6 as a lightweight travel camera. Let me know what you think in the comments below.