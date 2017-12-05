Canon Care PAK Plus Promo Adds 13 Free Months Of Accident Protection For Limited Time

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but that doesn’t mean all the special promos are over for the holiday season. If someone on your gift list has been dropping hints that they’d love a new Canon camera or lens for the Canon has given you a new reason to go ahead and get what you or your loved one has been eyeing.

For particular new Canon products purchased between October 29th, 2017 through January 6th, 2018, a selection of Canon products will come with 13 months of Canon CarePAK Plus. CarePAK Plus is a purchasable add-on that covers your gear for one catastrophe.

Drops, spills, and other unforeseen events that would render you camera-less will be handled by Canon with a repair or replacement for the duration of your Care PAK Plus subscription.

Canon has just added four new pieces of equipment to their list of eligible items, bringing the list up to 20 products.

COVERED EQUIPMENT

If thirteen months isn’t enough coverage, you can add those months to a 36-month subscription for a total of 49 months. For all the details, you can check out Canon’s promo info page. Remember, CarePAK Plus must be activated within 30 days of your purchase, and if you’ve already made a purchase during the promotion window, it’s not too late to claim your free thirteen months of coverage.