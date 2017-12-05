Cyber Monday Sale | Up to 45% Off

Shop Here
Gear & Apps

Canon Care PAK Plus Promo Adds 13 Free Months Of Accident Protection For Limited Time

By Holly Roa on December 5th 2017

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but that doesn’t mean all the special promos are over for the holiday season. If someone on your gift list has been dropping hints that they’d love a new Canon camera or lens for the Canon has given you a new reason to go ahead and get what you or your loved one has been eyeing.

[Rewind:]Canon Professional Services (CPS) Adds Next-Day Equipment Services For Platinum Members

For particular new Canon products purchased between October 29th, 2017 through January 6th, 2018, a selection of Canon products will come with 13 months of Canon CarePAK Plus. CarePAK Plus is a purchasable add-on that covers your gear for one catastrophe.

Drops, spills, and other unforeseen events that would render you camera-less will be handled by Canon with a repair or replacement for the duration of your Care PAK Plus subscription.

Canon has just added four new pieces of equipment to their list of eligible items, bringing the list up to 20 products.

COVERED EQUIPMENT

If thirteen months isn’t enough coverage, you can add those months to a 36-month subscription for a total of 49 months. For all the details, you can check out Canon’s promo info page. Remember, CarePAK Plus must be activated within 30 days of your purchase, and if you’ve already made a purchase during the promotion window, it’s not too late to claim your free thirteen months of coverage.

Tags:
Previous
WANDRD PRVKE 21 Review | Not Just A...
Next
Holiday Gift Guide | 3 Non-Tech Gifts...
About

Seattle based photographer with a side of videography, specializing in work involving animals, but basically a Jill of all trades.
Instagram: @HJRphotos

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
S3 | Shooting Stories That Sell
For photographers, it is important to remember that a client’s experience should be at least as good as the images you are creating for them.

Related Articles

Platypod Ultra, Max, & Multi Accessory Kit Review | Make Your Camera Gear More...
By Holly Roa on November 30, 2017
Nikon SnapBridge 2.0 | New UI, Better Battery Life, But Is it Enough?
By Justin Heyes on December 1, 2017
Holiday Gift Guide | 3 Non-Tech Gifts for Photographers
By Justin Heyes on December 5, 2017

Connect with us!