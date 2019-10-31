And people say the big brands don’t listen!? Today, Canon released a new firmware update for the EOS RP (version 1.4.0), that seems to be in response to the photo community and adds 24p in full HD to the system!

Additionally to the 24p feature, this firmware update also adds support for the RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM DS lens and will bring minor improvements to the camera’s video capture feature.

Firmware changes:

Firmware Version 1.4.0 incorporates the following enhancement: 1. The option to capture Full HD movies in the frame rate of 23.98p has been newly added.

2. Support for the RF85mm F1.2 L USM DS lens has been added.

