Canon has announced the release of it’s Indigogo funded IVY REC Clippable Outdoor Camera. The mini point and shoot camera is ultra portable and is shock resistant and water proof. It’s designed to be easy to use, wearable, and it has wireless connectivity so you can upload photos directly from the IVY REC to your smartphone. Since The IVY REC doesn’t have a screen for composing your photos, you can use the Canon Mini Cam App on your phone to connect wirelessly and use it as a viewfinder, which begs the question, why not just use your phone? But that’s besides the point. The IVY REC features a 13MP sensor and can shoot both 1080p video and still photos.

SPECS:

Resolution: 13MP

Video Resolution: 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 720p @ 30fps (supports Live View Recording)

Aperture: f/2.2

Connectivity: Bluetooth® 4.2, Wireless 802.11 b/g/n

Dimensions: 4.4 inches (W) x 1.8 inches (H) x 0.7 inches (D), 110.5 mm (W) x 45.2 mm (H) x 18.5 mm (D)

